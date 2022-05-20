About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Genes: Futuristic Tool to Assess Arthritis Treatment

by Karishma Abhishek on May 20, 2022 at 5:36 AM
Font : A-A+

Genes: Futuristic Tool to Assess Arthritis Treatment

Specific genes may help predict treatment responses to arthritis as per a study at the Queen Mary University of London, published in Nature Medicine.

Despite progress in the treatment of arthritis over the past decades, a significant number of patients (approximately 40%) do not respond to specific drug therapies, and 5-20% of people with the disease are resistant to all current forms of medication.

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis is one of the commonest joint disorder and occurs as we age due to wear and tear of a joint. Osteoarthritis can affect any joint of the body.
Advertisement


The team revealed that molecular profiling of the diseased joint tissue (evident in Rheumatoid Arthritis, RA) can significantly impact the working of specific drug treatments as the study revealed 1,277 genes that specifically had resistance to most available drugs therapies (either rituximab or tocilizumab).

Molecular Profiling in Arthritis

The team applied a data analysis technique called machine learning models to develop computer algorithms that could predict drug response in individual patients and correlated it with gene profiling from biopsies, tissue pathology, or clinical factors.
Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that causes pain, swelling, stiffness and loss of function in the joints.
Advertisement

"Incorporating molecular information prior to prescribing arthritis treatments to patients could forever change the way we treat the condition. Patients would benefit from a personalised approach that has a far greater chance of success, rather than the trial-and-error drug prescription that is currently the norm. These results are incredibly exciting in demonstrating the potential at our fingertips, however, the field is still in its infancy and additional confirmatory studies will be required to fully realise the promise of precision medicine in RA," says Professor Costantino Pitzalis, at the Queen Mary University of London.

The incorporation of these signatures in future diagnostic tests will be a necessary step to translate these findings into routine clinical care.

Source: Medindia
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis patients should consume a diet rich in natural antioxidant and anti-inflammatory nutrients and avoid foods like sugar, saturated fats, and trans fatty acids.
Advertisement

Tests for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Tests for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Are you experiencing pain in the joints? You might have Rheumatoid arthritis, a condition affecting joints and results in pain and joint deformities. It is diagnosed by radiology and blood tests.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
View all
Recommended Reading
Adult-Onset Still´s DiseaseAdult-Onset Still´s Disease
COX - 2 InhibitorsCOX - 2 Inhibitors
Knee Replacement Knee Replacement
OligoarthritisOligoarthritis
Physiotherapy for ArthritisPhysiotherapy for Arthritis
Reactive ArthritisReactive Arthritis
Septic ArthritisSeptic Arthritis
SpondylolisthesisSpondylolisthesis
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Osteoarthritis Oligoarthritis Spondylolisthesis Knee Replacement Reactive Arthritis Arthritis Septic Arthritis Physiotherapy for Arthritis Adult-Onset Still´s Disease COX - 2 Inhibitors 

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care Indian Medical Journals Find a Hospital Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator Diaphragmatic Hernia Blood - Sugar Chart Blood Donation - Recipients How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Blood Pressure Calculator Drug Side Effects Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close