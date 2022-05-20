Facts Behind Longer Immune Protection Against COVID-19

Immune responses required for long lasting protection from SARS-CoV-2 has been revealed by a study in the journal mSphere, an open access journal of the American Society for Microbiology. The results were a compiled research from eight cohorts across the U.S. — the PARIS (Protection Associated with Rapid Immunity to SARS-CoV-2) and SPARTA (SARS SeroPrevalence and Respiratory Tract Assessment) cohorts through longitudinal observation studies (studies that employ continuous or repeated measures to follow particular individuals over time).

‘New study decodes important questions on the durability and effectiveness of immune responses against SARS-CoV-2.’

Immune Longevity against SARS-CoV-2 The team analyzed how immune responses behaved in previously infected individuals versus those who hadn't yet been infected.

It was found that there was very rapid immune responses among previously infected individuals were mounted even after a single vaccine dose.



In addition, "we saw that the antibody response in previously infected individual was relatively stable, and they were protected from re-infection unless the new infection was the Omicron variant." "Vaccination boosts your protection and provides better immunity," says Dr. Krammer.



"We started the PARIS cohort at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai because we wanted to know 3 things: how long antibody responses to SARS-CoV-2 last during infection, whether antibody responses protect against reinfection and how much antibody an individual needs to be protected," says senior study author Florian Krammer, at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.