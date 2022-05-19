About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Choline can Make a Key Nutrient Available for Baby's Development

by Hannah Joy on May 19, 2022 at 11:23 PM
Font : A-A+

Choline can Make a Key Nutrient Available for Baby's Development

Choline has long-term benefits for children. Pregnant women taking choline supplements can increase the bioavailability of an omega 3 fatty acid that aids in the development of fetal brain, cognition and vision.

The study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.

Expectant Mothers can Mitigate the Impact of Marijuana on Baby

Expectant Mothers can Mitigate the Impact of Marijuana on Baby's Brain Development: Study

Study provides evidence that higher maternal choline levels during pregnancy reduce harm.
Advertisement


The findings show that

choline supplementation supports cellular metabolism

to more efficiently handle and release the omega 3 fatty acid, DHA, from a pregnant individual's liver. Once released into the bloodstream, DHA can be delivered into all the tissues, including the placenta.

"During pregnancy, mom is primed to get nutrients out of the liver and make them available to the baby, so by supplementing choline and DHA [together], we are increasing DHA bioavailability," said senior author Marie Caudill, professor of nutritional sciences in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences. Kevin Klatt, Ph.D. '18, a research scientist and registered dietitian at the University of California, Berkeley, is the paper's first author.
Choline Supplementation During Pregnancy Improves Baby’s IQ

Choline Supplementation During Pregnancy Improves Baby’s IQ

Consumption of choline-rich foods during the third trimester of pregnancy had a positive effect on the baby's cognitive ability in childhood.
Advertisement

These types of nutrient-nutrient interactions are not new, Caudill said. For example, there are known synergies in the intestines where vitamin D enhances calcium absorption and vitamin C makes iron more available.

Caudill and others at Cornell have also shown that high maternal choline intake eases an infant's response to stress, improves information processing and has long-term benefits in sustained attention (as shown in a study that tracked children up to age 7), and in pregnant women, choline reduces a factor that contributes to preeclampsia.

In this study, a group of 30 women in gestational weeks 12 to 16 were randomly divided into two groups: One was given 500 milligrams of choline per day, plus 50 milligrams per day of choline labeled with deuterium, so it could be tracked through the body. The other group served as a control and was given 25 milligrams per day of just the labeled choline.

All participants were also given a daily 200-milligram DHA supplement, a prenatal vitamin and mineral supplement, and could eat their normal diet. Blood and urine were taken after fasting at the start of the experiment for a baseline, and then during gestational weeks 20-24 and weeks 28-30. Maternal blood and cord blood were also taken at delivery.

By tracking the labeled choline, the researchers identified a chemical reaction in which choline donates small molecules called methyl groups that are added to a molecule called phosphatidylethanolamine.

Through a biological pathway, phosphatidylethanolamine is converted to a new choline-containing molecule, phosphatidylcholine, which is enriched with DHA.

In this form,

DHA gets transferred out of the liver and into a mother's bloodstream, where it is available for use in tissues.

Future work will help determine if choline's ability to enhance DHA bioavailability is contributing to some of the benefits found when pregnant women supplement choline.

"Our results would suggest that choline supplementation may help achieve higher DHA status with lower DHA doses during pregnancy," Klatt said. "Our data points towards choline intake as another significant determinant of the amount of dietary DHA that makes it into tissues in pregnancy."

Co-authors include researchers from the Baylor College of Medicine; the University of California, Berkeley; Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai, Thailand; OmegaQuant Analytics in Sioux Falls, South Dakota; the University of British Columbia in Vancouver; Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca; and the University of Texas, Austin.

The study was funded by the Balchem Corporation; the Cornell Institute of Biotechnology's Center for Advanced Technology through New York State Division of Science, Technology and Innovation; and the United States Department of Agriculture.

The funding sources had no role in the study design, data interpretation or publication of results.



Source: Eurekalert
Choline Supplements may Help Pregnant Women Lower Negative Effects of COVID-19 on Their Newborns

Choline Supplements may Help Pregnant Women Lower Negative Effects of COVID-19 on Their Newborns

Pregnant women who take extra choline supplements could alleviate the negative impact that viral respiratory infections, including COVID-19, can have on their babies, reveals a new study.
Advertisement

Dietary Choline Linked to Decreased Risk of Dementia

Dietary Choline Linked to Decreased Risk of Dementia

Higher phosphatidylcholine intake through diet is associated with lower rates of dementia and improved cognitive function, finds a new study.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Prevent Hacking of Medical Devices: FDA Sounds Alarm
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
Black Water: Benefits and Uses
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
World Hypertension Day 2022 - Measure Blood Pressure Accurately, Control It, Live Longer!
View all
Recommended Reading
Acute Coronary SyndromeAcute Coronary Syndrome
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Declining Nutritional Values of Fruits and VegetablesDeclining Nutritional Values of Fruits and Vegetables
Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid ArthritisDiet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Eat Your Way to Good HealthEat Your Way to Good Health
Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of LifeSeeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life
Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill HealthUndetected Nutrient Deficiencies: The Cause of Ill Health
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Seeds: Nutrient Packed Germs of Life Diet, Nutrition and Supplements for Osteo-Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis Undetected Nutrient Deficiencies: the Cause of Ill Health Eat Your Way to Good Health Declining Nutritional Values of Fruits and Vegetables Acute Coronary Syndrome 

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements Vent Forte (Theophylline) Blood Donation - Recipients A-Z Drug Brands in India Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Post-Nasal Drip Iron Intake Calculator Selfie Addiction Calculator Drug - Food Interactions Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close