Drugs Showing Promise in Cancer Trials Down Scarring in Scleroderma

Results published inreveal that drugs that inhibit BRD4, known to play a role in cancer, also affect fibrosis in scleroderma.Researchers tested BRD4 inhibitors on the skin fibroblasts of scleroderma patients and in mouse models of skin fibrosis. They found that the treatment stopped scarring in both human-derived cells and in animals.The inhibitors used by Michigan Medicine researchers have shown promise for treating various cancers in preclinical studies. Specifically, one drug used in the recent study, called AZD5153, is being tested in Phase I clinical trial for sarcomas and lymphomas.," said Pen-Suen Tsou (Eliza), PhD, senior author of the paper and a rheumatology researcher at Michigan Medicine.."The study is a collaborative effort with Michigan Medicine's Scleroderma Program. Tsou's team also found that a calcium signaling protein, called CaMKII, affects fibrosis in scleroderma, which researchers had previously not seen.," Tsou said. "."Source: Medindia