Shocking News: America Out of Baby Foods

It is true! The baby food shortage has hit the US since March with parents panicking about where and when they will be able to find the products they need to feed their children.



The out-of-stock rate, which represents the amount of formula that is not in stock compared to what is typically available, was 43% for the week ending May 8, according to Datasembly, a real-time data provider for retailer and consumer packaged goods brands.

‘A whistleblower report was submitted to the FDA in October 2021, and it alleged further health and safety compliance issues at the facility and contributed to a formal inspection by the agency earlier this year.’