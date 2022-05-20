True Reason for Not Using Diluted Formula Milk for Infants

Advertisement

Unless there are specific instructions from your doctor or other health care professional, always mix the formula as per the label.

Diluting your baby's breast or formula milk can interfere with the baby's body ability to absorb the nutrients in breast milk or formula milk. Occasionally, a baby who drinks too much water can develop a condition called water intoxication, which can lead to seizures and several health problems.

The formula shortage was partly caused by the manufacturer being recalled with supply chain issues. On May 17th, Biden management said that it planned to increase formula imports and reopen its domestic manufacturing plant.It will help ease the situation.That is, avoid the formula that you have to make yourself. Many home-made formula recipes are available on the Internet, but parents should talk to their doctor about safe ways to feed their baby.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration advises against feeding infants less than 6 months of age with store-bought products such as cow's milk or milk substitutes. The agency says that these are not safe alternatives to baby formula. Milk or similar dairy products can cause serious illness when babies have heat strokes, fever, or diarrhea.Feeding them cow's milk can further irritate the lining of the digestive system and cause dangerous electrolyte imbalance, bloody stools or iron deficiency, ACEP explains.However, whole milk or infant formula may be a temporary option for a baby over 6 months, if the baby formula is not available, according to the emergency physicians panel."An infant needs a careful balance of nutrients, and even a brief disruption can cause health problems. Do not hesitate to bring a child to the closest emergency department for any concerns that they could be having a medical emergency," Schmitz added.Source: Medindia