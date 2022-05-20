True Reason for Not Using Diluted Formula Milk for Infants

Parents are being warned against diluting the baby formula milk in an attempt to extend what they have, as the United States faces a significant shortage of baby formulas.
"Adding extra water to baby formula to try and make it last longer can put a child at risk of a seizure or another medical emergency," said Dr. Gillian Schmitz, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP).
"Given the current formula shortage, it may be tempting to look for a workaround, but it is very important to always mix formula according to the manufacturer's instructions," Schmitz said in an ACEP news release.
Milk for Infants: What Should be DoneACEP had warned that infants younger than 6 months should not be given water or any liquids other than infant formula or breast milk unless advised by a physician or a healthcare provider.
It will help ease the situation. But for now, emergency doctors point out some do's and don'ts for parents of infants:
- Unless there are specific instructions from your doctor or other health care professional, always mix the formula as per the label.
- Diluting your baby's breast or formula milk can interfere with the baby's body ability to absorb the nutrients in breast milk or formula milk. Occasionally, a baby who drinks too much water can develop a condition called water intoxication, which can lead to seizures and several health problems.
That is, avoid the formula that you have to make yourself. Many home-made formula recipes are available on the Internet, but parents should talk to their doctor about safe ways to feed their baby.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration advises against feeding infants less than 6 months of age with store-bought products such as cow's milk or milk substitutes. The agency says that these are not safe alternatives to baby formula. Milk or similar dairy products can cause serious illness when babies have heat strokes, fever, or diarrhea.
Cow's milk cannot be digested completely or easily by an infant, and it does not have the right amount of iron and other nutrients that they need. Feeding them cow's milk can further irritate the lining of the digestive system and cause dangerous electrolyte imbalance, bloody stools or iron deficiency, ACEP explains.
However, whole milk or infant formula may be a temporary option for a baby over 6 months, if the baby formula is not available, according to the emergency physicians panel.
"An infant needs a careful balance of nutrients, and even a brief disruption can cause health problems. Do not hesitate to bring a child to the closest emergency department for any concerns that they could be having a medical emergency," Schmitz added.
