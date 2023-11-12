Gaza's Health System Faces Imminent Collapse

The health system in Gaza is collapsing, adding the effect of the war on health is "catastrophic", revealed Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.



The top official made the remarks after the WHO Executive Board adopted a resolution urging for prompt and unobstructed humanitarian aid access to the Gaza Strip, reports Xinhua news agency. At the request of 17 member states, the Executive Board convened a special session at the WHO headquarters in Geneva to discuss the health conditions in the occupied Palestinian territory, including east Jerusalem.

Health System in Gaza

According to the WHO, only 14 hospitals out of the original 36 are partially functional, including two in the north of the Wadi Gaza and 12 in the south. While condemning the attacks by Hamas on Israel and deploring the loss of over 1,200 lives, the WHO chief said that about 18,000 are reported to have died in Gaza, including 7,000 children.