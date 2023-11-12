UK Sees Surge in '100-Day Cough' Cases

According to a report, there's a notable increase in contagious '100-day cough' cases in the UK. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Go to source) This extended cough, officially termed pertussis or whooping cough, is a highly infectious bacterial lung and airway infection affecting older children and adults. It's caused by Bordetella pertussis bacteria, triggering the infection in the lungs and air passages.



Rising Pertussis Cases in UK

Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed that from early July to the end of November 2023, there were 716 suspected cases of whooping cough in England and Wales, compared with 217 in the same period last year, and 213 in the same period of 2021. "Social distancing and lockdown measures imposed across the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the spread of infections, including whooping cough," Dr. Gayatri Amirthalingam, a consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, was quoted as saying by the Guardian.