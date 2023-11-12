About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Medindia
Medindia
UK Sees Surge in '100-Day Cough' Cases

by Colleen Fleiss on December 11, 2023 at 11:59 PM
UK Sees Surge in '100-Day Cough' Cases

According to a report, there's a notable increase in contagious '100-day cough' cases in the UK. (1 Trusted Source
Signs and Symptoms of Whooping Cough (Pertussis)

Go to source) This extended cough, officially termed pertussis or whooping cough, is a highly infectious bacterial lung and airway infection affecting older children and adults. It's caused by Bordetella pertussis bacteria, triggering the infection in the lungs and air passages.

Rising Pertussis Cases in UK

Data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) showed that from early July to the end of November 2023, there were 716 suspected cases of whooping cough in England and Wales, compared with 217 in the same period last year, and 213 in the same period of 2021. "Social distancing and lockdown measures imposed across the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the spread of infections, including whooping cough," Dr. Gayatri Amirthalingam, a consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, was quoted as saying by the Guardian.

Whooping Cough

Whooping Cough


Whooping cough is a respiratory tract infection caused by a bacterium called Bordetella pertussis. DPT vaccine helps to prevent the infection.
According to the NHS, the whooping cough is similar to a cold and begins with a runny nose, sore throat. The condition can be worse at night, pose difficulty in breathing and cause a thick mucus. "It spreads very easily and can sometimes cause serious problems," the NHS has warned. Although whooping cough affects all ages and is usually mild, it can be more serious for babies and very young children. Babies under the age of 6 months have a higher chance of suffering from pneumonia, breathing difficulties, and seizures.

Experts have urged pregnant women to get vaccinated to protect their babies. Young babies are offered three doses each at eight, 12 and 16 weeks old, EuroNews reported. The NHS notes that rest and fluids are important, if infected, while paracetamol or ibuprofen can be taken. Severe cases may require hospital treatment.

Reference :
  1. Signs and Symptoms of Whooping Cough (Pertussis) - (https://www.cdc.gov/pertussis/about/signs-symptoms.html)
Source: IANS
Cough Symptom Evaluation

Cough Symptom Evaluation


Cough is a symptom of a condition usually affecting the respiratory tract. It may be acute or chronic, wet or dry. The type of cough can help the physician diagnose the underlying condition.
Cough and Sputum in Long COVID Linked to Initial Infection

Cough and Sputum in Long COVID Linked to Initial Infection


Patients experience ongoing cough and sputum as lingering challenges post-recovery from acute COVID-19.
The Lungs - Animation

The Lungs - Animation


The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
