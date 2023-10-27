Gaza's Health System Faces 'Total Collapse'

A spokesperson representing the Palestinian authorities has declared the complete breakdown of the healthcare infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Health in the Gaza Strip



Go to source)



"We fear that more (hospitals and health centres) will be out of service in the coming hours due to the attacks and running out of fuel," said Ashraf Al-Qudra, spokesman for the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

Escalation in Israel-Palestine Conflict: Hamas' Surprise Attack and Israeli Response

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, firing thousands of rockets and sending its forces into Israeli territory, to which Israel responded with massive airstrikes and punitive measures, including a siege on the enclave with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off.