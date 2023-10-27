About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Gaza's Health System Faces 'Total Collapse'

by Colleen Fleiss on October 27, 2023 at 11:58 PM


A spokesperson representing the Palestinian authorities has declared the complete breakdown of the healthcare infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. (1 Trusted Source
Health in the Gaza Strip

Go to source)

"We fear that more (hospitals and health centres) will be out of service in the coming hours due to the attacks and running out of fuel," said Ashraf Al-Qudra, spokesman for the Gaza-based Health Ministry.

Escalation in Israel-Palestine Conflict: Hamas' Surprise Attack and Israeli Response

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, firing thousands of rockets and sending its forces into Israeli territory, to which Israel responded with massive airstrikes and punitive measures, including a siege on the enclave with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off.






To combat disease, Gaza's Health Ministry urges the global community to provide aid and restore vital services like water, power, and sanitation.
The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has so far killed nearly 5,800 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and more than 1,400 people in Israel.

Reference :
  1. Health in the Gaza Strip - (https://www.unrwa.org/activity/health-gaza-strip)
Source: IANS





The readiness of Turkey's Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, to provide healthcare assistance to the Gaza Strip has been announced.





COVID-19 Pandemic: The United Nations (UN) official warns of the consequences of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the Gaza Strip.





In Gaza, breast cancer kills more women than any other cancer, according to a 2011 research paper by researchers from Harvard Medical School.
