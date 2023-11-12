Snail Protein: A Key Player in Brain Injury Recovery

New study uncovered that the protein known as Snail plays a pivotal role in orchestrating the reaction of brain cells following an injury. The findings are published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Nexus.



The GW researchers show that changing how much Snail is produced can significantly affect whether the injury starts to heal efficiently or whether there is additional damage.

Snail's Role in Brain Injury Response Offers Promising Treatment Avenues

"Our findings reveal the intricate ways the brain responds to injuries," said senior author Robert Miller, the Vivian Gill Distinguished Research Professor and Vice Dean of the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. "Snail appears to be a key player in coordinating these responses, opening up promising possibilities for treatments that can minimize damage and enhance recovery from neurological injuries."