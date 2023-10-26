Palestinian Health Ministry Warns of Gaza Epidemic Risk

The Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry has issued a warning about the potential for a significant epidemic outbreak due to the ongoing Israeli airstrikes and the blockade in the Hamas-controlled enclave. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Health in the Gaza Strip
Go to source)
Epidemic Diseases Surge in Overcrowded Shelters: Gaza Health MinistryThe diseases included diarrhea, food poisoning, scabies and bronchial infections. Due to overcrowding in shelter facilities, lack of clean water and poor personal hygiene, epidemic diseases have become increasingly prevalent, said Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra.
Advertisement
‘In a single day since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, up to 3,150 cases of diseases have been reported, with the majority of them affecting children. #Gaza #Israel #Hamas #epidemic’
Tweet it Now
Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, where they took more than 200 people hostages.
In response, Israel launched massive airstrikes and punitive measures, including a siege on the enclave with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off.
The ongoing conflict has so far killed nearly 5,800 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and more than 1,400 people in Israel.
Reference :
Advertisement
The ongoing conflict has so far killed nearly 5,800 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and more than 1,400 people in Israel.
Reference :
- Health in the Gaza Strip - (https://www.unrwa.org/activity/health-gaza-strip)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
The Gaza Health Ministry reported 65 medical staff deaths, 25 ambulance destructions, and 12 hospitals, 32 health centers inoperative due to Israeli attacks.
Woman who had been dealing with urinary incontinence for over two decades, can now laugh without worry, all thanks to a Transobturator Tape (TOT) surgery.
The readiness of Turkey's Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, to provide healthcare assistance to the Gaza Strip has been announced.
Chronic mild sleep deprivation increases dangerous oxidants in blood vessels and fails antioxidant defenses, increasing cardiovascular risk in later life.
Nearly half (42%) of people with skin conditions struggle with sleep issues, which lower their productivity throughout the day.