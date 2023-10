Palestinian Health Ministry Warns of Gaza Epidemic Risk

The Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry has issued a warning about the potential for a significant epidemic outbreak due to the ongoing Israeli airstrikes and the blockade in the Hamas-controlled enclave. (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Epidemic Diseases Surge in Overcrowded Shelters: Gaza Health Ministry

The diseases included diarrhea food poisoning , scabies and bronchial infections. Due to overcrowding in shelter facilities, lack of clean water and poor personal hygiene, epidemic diseases have become increasingly prevalent, said Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra.