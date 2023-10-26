About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Palestinian Health Ministry Warns of Gaza Epidemic Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on October 26, 2023 at 7:23 AM
Palestinian Health Ministry Warns of Gaza Epidemic Risk

The Gaza-based Palestinian Health Ministry has issued a warning about the potential for a significant epidemic outbreak due to the ongoing Israeli airstrikes and the blockade in the Hamas-controlled enclave. (1 Trusted Source
Health in the Gaza Strip

Go to source)

Epidemic Diseases Surge in Overcrowded Shelters: Gaza Health Ministry

The diseases included diarrhea, food poisoning, scabies and bronchial infections. Due to overcrowding in shelter facilities, lack of clean water and poor personal hygiene, epidemic diseases have become increasingly prevalent, said Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Qedra.

Food Poisoning Symptom Evaluation

Food Poisoning Symptom Evaluation


Food poisoning is the infection caused due to consumption of contaminated food. Food contamination can happen at any time during handling of food, its preparation or storage.
Advertisement


Hamas militants launched a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, firing thousands of rockets and infiltrating Israeli territory, where they took more than 200 people hostages.

In response, Israel launched massive airstrikes and punitive measures, including a siege on the enclave with supplies of water, electricity, fuel, and other necessities being cut off.
Quiz on Diarrhea

Quiz on Diarrhea


Diarrhea is the second leading cause of death among children below 5 years of age.Test your knowledge on this potentially fatal but easily preventable and treatable condition by taking this quiz.
Advertisement

The ongoing conflict has so far killed nearly 5,800 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and more than 1,400 people in Israel.

Reference :
  1. Health in the Gaza Strip - (https://www.unrwa.org/activity/health-gaza-strip)
Source: IANS
Font : A-A+

Scabies

Scabies


Scabies is a skin condition caused due to infestation with a parasite called Sarcoptes scabiei. It causes intensive itching, which worsens at night.
Advertisement

The Lungs - Animation

The Lungs - Animation


The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Health Insurance - India

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with ...

Latest General Health News

Gaza's Health System Faces 'Total Collapse'

Gaza's Health System Faces 'Total Collapse'

The Gaza Health Ministry reported 65 medical staff deaths, 25 ambulance destructions, and 12 hospitals, 32 health centers inoperative due to Israeli attacks.
72-Year-Old Reclaims Laughter And Freedom With Stress Urinary Incontinence Surgery

72-Year-Old Reclaims Laughter And Freedom With Stress Urinary Incontinence Surgery

Woman who had been dealing with urinary incontinence for over two decades, can now laugh without worry, all thanks to a Transobturator Tape (TOT) surgery.
Healthcare Support from Turkey to Gaza: Minister's Ready-to-Deploy Initiative

Healthcare Support from Turkey to Gaza: Minister's Ready-to-Deploy Initiative

The readiness of Turkey's Health Minister, Fahrettin Koca, to provide healthcare assistance to the Gaza Strip has been announced.
Sleep Deprived? Your Oxidants Could be A Spoilsport!

Sleep Deprived? Your Oxidants Could be A Spoilsport!

Chronic mild sleep deprivation increases dangerous oxidants in blood vessels and fails antioxidant defenses, increasing cardiovascular risk in later life.
Sleep Deprivation Spotted in 42% of Skin Disease Patients

Sleep Deprivation Spotted in 42% of Skin Disease Patients

Nearly half (42%) of people with skin conditions struggle with sleep issues, which lower their productivity throughout the day.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Palestinian Health Ministry Warns of Gaza Epidemic Risk Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests