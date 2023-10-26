About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Could Higher Triglycerides Be the Key to Lower Dementia Risk?

by Colleen Fleiss on October 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM
Could Higher Triglycerides Be the Key to Lower Dementia Risk?

Elderly individuals with elevated triglyceride levels, a type of fat, were found to experience reduced dementia risk and a slower cognitive decline compared to those with lower levels, stated study published in the online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. (1 Trusted Source
Association Between Triglycerides and Risk of Dementia in Community-Dwelling Older Adults

Go to source)

Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides

Top Foods to Lower Triglycerides


High triglyceride levels may lead to heart disease. Keep your triglyceride levels in check with these foods.
Advertisement


Triglycerides are fatty acids and are the most common type of fat in the blood. Triglycerides contribute up to 95% of dietary fats, which are the main energy source of the brain.

Triglyceride Levels as Indicators of Better Cognitive Health

"Higher triglyceride levels may be reflective of better overall health and lifestyle behaviors that would protect against dementia," said study author Zhen Zhou, PhD, of Monash University in Melbourne, Australia.

Researchers used health care data to identify 18,294 people in one cohort with an average age of 75 who did not have a prior diagnosis of Alzheimers disease or dementia.
Quiz on Omega Fatty Acids

Quiz on Omega Fatty Acids


Body can't make omega fatty acids but these are essential for good health. So you have to get them from food sources and supplements. Take this quiz and find out why omega fatty acids are important and what foods are good sources of omega fatty acids.
Advertisement

Participants were followed for an average of six years. During that time, 823 people developed dementia.

Researchers looked at participants' measurements of total cholesterol, triglycerides, low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL) each year of the study.

Then researchers divided participants into four groups based on fasting triglyceride levels. Of the total group, average triglycerides were 106 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL). For adults, a normal or healthy triglyceride level is below 150 mg/dL.

After adjusting for variables that could affect risk of dementia including education and cholesterol-lowering treatments, researchers found every doubling of triglyceride levels was associated with an 18% lower risk of developing dementia.

Triglyceride Levels and Dementia Risk: Fresh Insights

The lowest triglyceride group had levels of less than 62 mg/dL. The second group had levels of 63 to 106 mg/dL. Compared to the lowest group, the second group was 15% less likely to develop dementia. The third group had levels of 107 to 186 mg/dL. Compared to the lowest group, they were 24% less likely to develop dementia. The fourth group had levels of 187 mg/dL or higher. Compared to the lowest group, they were 36% less likely to develop dementia.

Of the 1,416 people in the lowest triglyceride group, 82 people, or 6%, developed dementia. Of the 7,449 people in the second group, 358 people, or 5%, developed dementia. Of the 7,312 people in the third group, 310, or 4%, developed dementia. Of the 2,117 people in the fourth group, 73 people, or 3%, developed dementia.

The researchers also validated their results in another dataset comprised of 68,200 older people from the U.K. Among them, 2,778 people developed dementia over an average time of 12 years. They observed a consistent result which shows a 17% decreased risk of dementia with every doubling of triglycerides levels.

"Future studies are needed to investigate whether specific components within triglycerides may promote better cognitive function, with the hope of developing new preventive strategies," Zhou said.

A limitation of the study was researchers looked only at people 65 and older who had no cognitive issues initially, so the findings are not generalizable to other populations.

The study was supported by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners and HCF Research Foundation.

Reference :
  1. Association Between Triglycerides and Risk of Dementia in Community-Dwelling Older Adults - (https://n.neurology.org/content/neurology/early/2023/10/25/WNL.0000000000207923.full.pdf)
Source: Eurekalert
Font : A-A+

Dementia

Dementia


Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
Advertisement

Dementia Risk Calculator

Dementia Risk Calculator


Dementia Risk Calculator is a tool to find out the risk of dementia among people over the age of 65.It also provides diet tips on Dementia.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimers Disease

Alzheimer''s disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the ...
Cholesteryl Ester Storage Disease

Cholesteryl Ester Storage Disease

Cholesteryl ester storage disease (CESD) is a rare inherited disease that results from the accumulation of ...
Dyslipidemia

Dyslipidemia

Dyslipidemia is a condition due to imbalance of fats in blood. Find out more about dyslipidemia, its causes ...
Hypertriglyceridemia

Hypertriglyceridemia

Triglycerides are a form of the fat, the major energy source found in our blood. High triglyceride levels/ ...
Lipid Profile

Lipid Profile

Lipid profile or lipid panel is a collection of blood tests that help to calculate the levels of cholesterol, ...
Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)

Mini-Mental Scale (Cognitive Function Test)

The MMSE (Mini-Mental State Examination) is a standardized screening test that is used for easy and fast ...
Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...
Vascular Dementia

Vascular Dementia

Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to ...

Latest Senior Health News

Gene-Based Solutions for Elderly Lung Injury from COVID-19

Gene-Based Solutions for Elderly Lung Injury from COVID-19

In aged mice, decitabine, the anti-cancer drug demonstrated enhancements in vascular repair, inflammation resolution, and overall survival.
Quality Primary Care Boosts Elderly Varicella-Zoster Vaccination Rates

Quality Primary Care Boosts Elderly Varicella-Zoster Vaccination Rates

Approximately one in three people may contract the chickenpox virus by age 80. Despite Japan's approval of the live VZV vaccine in 2016, its uptake remains limited.
Daily 7,000 Steps Could Reduce Blood Pressure in Elderly

Daily 7,000 Steps Could Reduce Blood Pressure in Elderly

Walking 7000 steps was found to have a positive impact on lowering blood pressure, a key factor in reducing the risk of heart-related issues among elderly.
Digestive Issues Can Make Elderly More Prone To Loneliness, Depression

Digestive Issues Can Make Elderly More Prone To Loneliness, Depression

Digestive illnesses among older adults result in increased levels of loneliness and depression, which in turn have a detrimental effect on overall health.
Eye-Tracking Technology Empowers Dementia Patients With a Voice

Eye-Tracking Technology Empowers Dementia Patients With a Voice

Using eye-tracking technology in dementia care facilities improves online assessments, allowing older individuals to self-report on care and quality of life.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

Could Higher Triglycerides Be the Key to Lower Dementia Risk? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests