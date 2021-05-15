by Colleen Fleiss on  May 15, 2021 at 10:46 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Fully-vaccinated Americans Don't Need Masks, Says CDC
Americans who have been fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 don't need masks, indoors or outdoors, including in crowds, said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"If you are fully vaccinated, you can start doing the things that you had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

"We have all longed for this moment when we can get back to some sense of normalcy," Xinhua news agency quoted Walensky as further saying.


The mask mandate was cancelled after Walensky faced criticism for the CDC being too slow to provide a path back to normalcy for fully vaccinated people.

She has defended the CDC's approach as scientifically-based to ensure protection not just for individuals but also the entire American population.

There have been reports of "breakthrough" infections among vaccinated people in the US.

Walensky noted that "the resulting infection is more likely to have a lower viral load, may be shorter in duration, and likely less risk of transmission to others".

Meanwhile, the requirement to wear masks during travel, on buses, trains, planes and public transportation, still stands, Walensky said, and the guidance for travel will be updated as science emerges.

Even vaccinated individuals must cover their faces and physically distance when going to doctors, hospitals or long-term care facilities like nursing homes.

"The past year has shown us that this virus can be unpredictable, so if things get worse, there is always a chance we may need to make a change to these recommendations," she added.

According to official figures, about 154 million people in the US have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, but only about one-third of the nation, some 117.6 million people, have been fully inoculated.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Face Masks can Become Seasonal After Covid-19 Pandemic: Antony Fauci
During certain seasonal periods when respiratory borne viruses like the flu are high, people can wear face masks to reduce spreading of these respiratory borne diseases.
READ MORE
Wearing Masks Downs the Risk of Asthma, Allergies by 65%
Widespread use of face masks outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to 65 per cent reduction in serious asthma cases that required hospitalization.
READ MORE
New Mask Guidelines Issued for Fully Vaccinated Americans
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) unveiled new guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans. They can participate in outdoor activities and recreation without a face covering.
READ MORE
Indian Government Suggests Wearing Masks Even At Home
NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul suggests wearing masks even at home since COVID-19 is spreading rapidly and it may remain suspended in the air.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants