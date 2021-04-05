Wearing Masks Downs the Risk of Asthma, Allergies by 65%

Face mask usage by public outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to 65 per cent reduction in serious asthma cases that required hospitalization, according to a study.



Face masks also helped decrease the spread of viruses such as the flu in the past year, researchers from Israel's Sheba Medical Centre were quoted as saying by Times of Israel.



By wearing masks, people are also less likely to suffer from seasonal allergies, as face coverings prevent pollen from flowers, trees, and grass coming into contact with the nose and mouth.



‘Mask usage outdoors decreased the incidence of seasonal allergies, as face coverings prevent pollen from flowers, trees, and grass coming into contact with the nose and mouth.’

Read More..





Wearing masks during the pandemic reduced cases of flu this year and also reportedly affected the first-quarter profit of Swiss drugmakers Novartis and Roche.







Source: IANS Israel recently lifted the nationwide mandate on mask-wearing outdoors. However, masks must still be worn in public spaces indoors, and the Health Ministry also recommended they continue to be worn outdoors in large gatherings, the report said.Wearing masks during the pandemic reduced cases of flu this year and also reportedly affected the first-quarter profit of Swiss drugmakers Novartis and Roche.Source: IANS By wearing masks, people are also less likely to suffer from seasonal allergies, as face coverings prevent pollen from flowers, trees, and grass coming into contact with the nose and mouth.

Recommended Reading Wearing Masks Lowers Covid Risk in School Children Schools should focus on hand hygiene, deep cleaning of facilities, physical distancing in classrooms, daily symptom screenings for Covid-19, installing physical barriers between teachers and students, offering virtual learning options, and ... READ MORE Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs can be bought without a prescription. OTC allergy medications are for the allergy sufferer to choose the right over-the-counter drugs. READ MORE