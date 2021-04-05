COVID-19 may Increase the Risk of Stroke in Young Adults

‘PCR tests should be performed regularly on all young stroke patients, especially those who have had a stroke and in those with no known pathologies.’ Read More..

Of the 432 patients, 323 had acute ischemic stroke, 91 had intracranial hemorrhage, and 18 had cerebral venous or sinus thrombosis.The younger patients with ischemic strokes had no known existence of the types of aclassical' risk factors that contribute to the onset of stroke such as vascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes or smoking, the report said."This study further strengthened our understanding of the link between coronavirus and stroke in young patients," said Ronen Leker, a professor from the varsity."In the future, we recommend performing PCR tests routinely on all young stroke patients, especially those who have had a stroke, especially in those with no known pathologies," Leker added.Source: IANS