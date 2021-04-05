by Angela Mohan on  May 4, 2021 at 9:58 AM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 may Increase the Risk of Stroke in Young Adults
COVID-19 may increase the risk of stroke in young adults, as per the global study by the team of Israeli researchers that involved 136 medical centers in 32 countries.

Of the 380 patients who suffered stroke while suffering from COVID-19, nearly 38 per cent were asymptomatic to the coronavirus, and had no recognizable symptoms from the virus such as cough or fever. The diagnosis came only after they were admitted to the hospital for stroke.

The study, published in the journal 'Stroke', led researchers to fear that the virus may increase the risk of stroke, even in people without chronic conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes.


Of the 432 patients, 323 had acute ischemic stroke, 91 had intracranial hemorrhage, and 18 had cerebral venous or sinus thrombosis.

The younger patients with ischemic strokes had no known existence of the types of aclassical' risk factors that contribute to the onset of stroke such as vascular disease, high blood pressure, diabetes or smoking, the report said.

"This study further strengthened our understanding of the link between coronavirus and stroke in young patients," said Ronen Leker, a professor from the varsity.

"In the future, we recommend performing PCR tests routinely on all young stroke patients, especially those who have had a stroke, especially in those with no known pathologies," Leker added.



Source: IANS

