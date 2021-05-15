by Colleen Fleiss on  May 15, 2021 at 10:35 PM Coronavirus News
WHO Says India Remains Concerning
The World Health Organisation (WHO) said India remains hugely concerning, with several states continuing to see a worrying number of COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General said in a briefing that WHO is responding and has shipped thousands of oxygen concentrators, tents for mobile field hospitals, masks and other medical supplies. "And we thank all the stakeholders who are supporting India," he said.

However, it's not only India that has emergency needs, he added. Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand and Egypt are just some of the countries that are dealing with spikes in cases and hospitalizations.


He added that the fact that so many are still not protected is a sad reflection on the gross distortion in access to vaccines across the globe.

"In January, I spoke about the potential unfolding of a moral catastrophe. Unfortunately, we are now witnessing this play out. In a handful of rich countries, which bought up the majority of the vaccine supply, lower risk groups are now being vaccinated," he said.

"I understand why some countries want to vaccinate their children and adolescents, but right now I urge them to reconsider and to instead donate vaccines to COVAX," WHO said.

"Because in low and lower-middle income countries, vaccine supply has not been enough to even immunize health and care workers, and hospitals are being inundated with people that need lifesaving care urgently. At present, only 0.3 per cent of vaccine supply is going to low-income countries," he added.

Source: IANS

