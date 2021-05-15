Spinal Fractures High Among Teenagers

The data revealed Two-thirds of spinal fractures due to motor vehicle accidents in teenagers occur between age 15 and 17 years among those who did not use seatbelts.
The study also demonstrates the universality of teenage risk-taking behaviour
to identify at-risk groups by the data on seatbelt available for nearly 19,000 patients and wearing seatbelts lowered the risk of death by more than 20 percent and also other types of fractures.
This indicates the need for awareness campaigns to increase seatbelt use among young people and support further studies to outlook the other aspects of potential trauma associated improper seatbelt usage.
Source: Newswise