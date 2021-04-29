New Mask Guidelines Issued for Fully Vaccinated Americans

New guidelines for fully vaccinated Americans have been issued by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The guidelines include activities that they can safely resume without wearing masks.



Fully vaccinated people can participate in outdoor activities and recreation without a face covering, the CDC said, Xinhua news agency reported.

‘Fully vaccinated people are urged to continue wear masks in most indoor settings and in crowded outdoor settings.’





Fully vaccinated people do not need to get tested before or after travel in the United States or self-quarantine after travel, according to the CDC.



The new guidelines also urged the continued use of masks in most indoor settings and in crowded outdoor settings. The CDC asks fully vaccinated people to avoid indoor large gatherings.







Source: IANS Dining unmasked at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households is also acceptable, said the CDC.Fully vaccinated people do not need to get tested before or after travel in the United States or self-quarantine after travel, according to the CDC.The new guidelines also urged the continued use of masks in most indoor settings and in crowded outdoor settings. The CDC asks fully vaccinated people to avoid indoor large gatherings.Source: IANS

They can also meet outdoors with a small group of other fully vaccinated people, or a mixture of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people, according to the new guidance.