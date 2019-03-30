medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Hypertension News

Frequent Urination at Night May Signal High Blood Pressure

by Adeline Dorcas on  March 30, 2019 at 3:10 PM Hypertension News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Having more trips to the bathroom at night to pass urine could be a sign of high blood pressure, reports a new study.
Frequent Urination at Night May Signal High Blood Pressure
Frequent Urination at Night May Signal High Blood Pressure

Trips to the toilet at night are a sign of high blood pressure, according to results from the Watari study presented at the 83rd Annual Scientific Meeting of the Japanese Circulation Society (JCS 2019).

"Our study indicates that if you need to urinate in the night - called nocturia - you may have elevated blood pressure (BP) and/or excess fluid in your body," said study author Dr. Satoshi Konno, of the Division of Hypertension, Tohoku Rosai Hospital, Sendai, Japan. "If you continue to have nocturia, ask your doctor to check your blood pressure and salt intake."

JCS 2019 takes place from 29 to 31 March in Yokohama. Joint scientific sessions are being held by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) and JCS as part of the ESC Global Activities programme.

Previous research from Japan has reported that high salt intake is associated with nocturia. Compared to western countries, people in Japan eat more salt and are more likely to be 'salt sensitive,' meaning that their blood pressure rises more when salt is consumed. Taken together, these two factors mean that people in Japan are at greater risk of developing high blood pressure.

This study examined the link between nocturia and hypertension in the general Japanese population. The study enrolled 3,749 residents of Watari who had an annual health check in 2017. Blood pressure was measured, and information on nocturia was obtained by questionnaire. Participants with blood pressure 140/90 mmHg or higher or prescribed antihypertensive drugs were considered hypertensive.

Nocturia (one or more nocturia events per night) was significantly associated with hypertension after controlling for possible confounders (odds ratio 1.4; p<0.01). The risk of hypertension rose significantly as the number of nocturia events per night increased (p for trend <0.01).

"We found that getting up in the night to urinate was linked to a 40 percent greater chance of having hypertension," said Dr. Konno. "And the more visits to the toilet, the greater the risk of hypertension."

Of the 1,882 participants who answered the questionnaire, 1,295 (69%) had nocturia. Dr. Konno said the results do not prove a causal relationship between nocturia and hypertension and may not apply to populations outside Japan. He said: "The relationship may be influenced by various factors including lifestyle, salt intake, ethnicity, and genetic background."

Dr. Mutsuo Harada, a press coordinator for JCS 2019, said: "Hypertension is a national disease in Japan. The average salt intake in Japan is approximately 10 g/day, which is more than double the average salt intake worldwide (4 g/day). This excessive salt intake is related to our preference for seafood and soy sauce-based food, so the salt restriction is difficult to carry out. Early detection and management of hypertension are very important to prevent cardiovascular diseases. We should keep in mind that nocturia is not only caused by urinary organ problems but also by systemic diseases such as hypertension."

ESC President Professor Barbara Casadei said: "More than one billion people have high blood pressure worldwide. High blood pressure is the leading global cause of premature death, accounting for almost ten million deaths in 2015. ESC guidelines recommend medication to reduce the risk of stroke and heart disease. A healthy lifestyle is also advised, including salt restriction, alcohol moderation, healthy eating, regular exercise, weight control, and smoking cessation."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is a chronic condition, which usually lasts a lifetime once it is developed.

Frequent Night Visits To Bathroom May Affect National Economy

Frequent night visits to bathroom affects not only sleep but national economy as well, reveals a new study. It can significantly impact productivity similar to other chronic conditions such as hypertension, heart disease or asthma.

Nocturia (Waking up to Pee at Night)

The International Continence Society defines nocturia as "the complaint that the individual has to wake at night one or more times to urinate." It affects the quality of sleep.

Nocturnal Polyuria Syndrome

Nocturnal polyuria refers to increased urine output during night, without an associated increase in the normal 24 hour urine output.

Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure

Want to know how to lower high blood pressure/hypertension? Garlic is a miracle herb that helps to lower blood pressure and keep it under control.

Diet and High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension is defined as a blood pressure of above 140 mm Hg (systolic) and or 90mm Hg (diastolic).

Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks

Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.

High Blood Pressure and Herbs

Drug intervention need not be the only option to help lower your moderately high blood pressure. Lifestyle changes along with herb remedies such as garlic, arjuna, sarpagandha, and olive can serve the purpose.

Stress and the Gender Divide

Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.

Stroke

Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.

Thalassemia

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder passed on through parental genes causing the body to produce abnormal hemoglobin.

More News on:

High Blood Pressure Thalassemia Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diet and High Blood Pressure Stress and the Gender Divide Stroke Quiz on Hypertension Heart Attack- Lifestyle Risks Can Garlic Control High Blood Pressure High Blood Pressure and Herbs 

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Puberty

Workout Pain

Health Benefits of Durian
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive