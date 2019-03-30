medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Having Attractive Wives And High-Status Husbands Enhance Marital Quality For Some

by Mohamed Fathima S on  March 30, 2019 at 5:17 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Maximizing men who had attractive wives were more satisfied compared to maximizing men who had less attractive partners; also, maximizing women who had high-status husbands had less decline in marital satisfaction over time compared to maximizing women who had low-status husbands, reveals a three-year-long study of newly-weds. The researchers aimed at analyzing the 'decision making' style a person make that would influence the satisfaction with his/her partner.
Having Attractive Wives And High-Status Husbands Enhance Marital Quality For Some
Having Attractive Wives And High-Status Husbands Enhance Marital Quality For Some

The research appears in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin.

"Maximizing people are constantly trying to obtain the very best outcomes in life," says lead author Juliana French (Florida State University). "For example, which is the best ice cream flavor? Which is the best song on the radio right now?"

"In the context of romantic relationships, maximizers are those who seek the best possible partner and who, over the course of their relationships, continue to compare their partners to other potential partners," says French. This could lead to overall lower satisfaction in maximizers' long-term relationships if their partners do not compare favorably to those alternatives on qualities that are important to them.

To test how maximizers might find happiness in their long-term relationships, the researchers studied 113 heterosexual newlywed couples in north Texas and 120 newlywed couples in north Florida. In both studies, people completed questionnaires assessing their marital satisfaction, tendencies to maximize when making decisions, and social status; additionally, the researchers obtained photographs of each spouse that they objectively coded for physical attractiveness.

They found that maximizers were more satisfied with their marriages if their partners possessed traits that were desirable to them--maximizing men were more satisfied if they had attractive wives, and maximizing women were more satisfied if they had high-status husbands. In contrast, satisficing men and women were similarly satisfied regardless of their partners' traits.

Making decisions about romance--for example, who to date and who to marry--are central to our lives and well-being.

What other aspects of relationship functioning are impacted by maximizing tendencies?

"We might find that maximizers take relationships slower than satisficers," speculates French. "For example, maximizers might take longer to decide to be exclusive with someone, to move in together, to get married, to have children together, and so on."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Recommended Reading

How to Save your marriage

You can save your marriage - even when your partner insists on a divorce.

Divorce: Pros and Cons

Divorce can be traumatic for children and create a sense of insecurity amongst them. Couples should realize that joined parenting is important even after divorce.

Infidelity

Infidelity is no longer seen as a midlife crisis alone because younger people are beginning to cheat on their spouses

Is Life Better Staying Single or Getting Married?

The stigma linked to staying single is gradually disappearing. More people opt to stay single and many even claim to be happier. But there are both advantages and disadvantages to staying single.

More News on:

How to Save your marriage 

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Puberty

Workout Pain

Health Benefits of Durian
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive