Frequent Night Visits To Bathroom May Affect National Economy

‘Physicians often overlook nocturia (waking up frequently at night to pass urine) as a potential health issue that can impact sleep. Delayed reporting of symptoms and intervention can further aggravate the problem and significantly affect health and productivity. This can significantly impact the nation’s economy as well if not addressed promptly.’

Persons having nocturia lose at least seven working days or more per annum due to absenteeism and suboptimal productivity at work compared to a person who does not have nocturia

The loss to a nation's economy (measured as GDP) due to nocturia was estimated to be about $44.4 billion in the US, $8.4 billion in Germany, $13.7 billion in Japan, the UK at $5.9 billion, and Australia and Spain each at about $3 billion per annum.

According to data collected through two large, linked employer-employee surveys, people suffering from nocturia also reported poor quality of life and sense of satisfaction as well as being unable to engage optimally at work

On average, a person with nocturia had a two percent reduced satisfaction with life in comparison to a person not suffering from the condition. These figures are similar to patients suffering from chronic medical conditions such as asthma, heart disease or hypertension.

Additionally, people with nocturia have a 1.3 percent lesser ability to engage optimally at work compared to a normal person. Once again these figures are similar to those of patients with chronic medical conditions

Coping with Nocturia

Restrict intake of fluid in the evening and night

Avoid caffeine and alcohol containing beverages later in the evening

Maintain a healthy weight as excess weight can put pressure on urinary bladder

Time diuretic medications so that they don't wake you up at night

Rest in the afternoon to compensate for sleep loss at night

Summary

The research team believes thatand not given the attention it deserves, often leading to delayed diagnosis with significant impact on health and quality of life which in turnThe study team employed a unique macroeconomic model to simulate the existing economic scenario of each of the six countries being studied to predict how the nation's economic output can be improved if the number of patients suffering from nocturia was to be reduced by prompt diagnosis and appropriate intervention.The findings of the study suggest thatMarco Hafner, lead author and economist, says:Due to the enormous economic implications of failure to address nocturia promptly, the findings of the study should be a 'wake-up' call to all those concerned including patients, their physicians and employers as well as policymakers to recognize the need for early diagnosis and treatment of this condition.The health impact due to nocturia varies according to demographic factors such as age and sex as well as the presence of other associated conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, cancer or heart disease. However if severe, it can impact productivity which in turn has a huge bearing on the national economy.Source: Medindia