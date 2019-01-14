medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Senior Health News

Food Saved Thousands of Elderly Lives in British Hospitals

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 14, 2019 at 10:04 AM Senior Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Health experts revealed giving an extra meal a day have saved the lives of thousands of older adults admitted to the British hospitals.
Food Saved Thousands of Elderly Lives in British Hospitals
Food Saved Thousands of Elderly Lives in British Hospitals

A pilot scheme backed by the National Health Service (NHS) says giving elderly patients an extra meal a day halves their chances of dying in hospital, reports Xinhua news agency.

Results have revealed that death rates among those admitted with hip fractures have plummeted since the scheme was introduced two years ago at a number of hospitals, prompting medical chiefs to consider recommending it nationally.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that experts behind the program say older patients are failing to consume enough nutrients while convalescing on geriatric wards.

They believe this contributes to the toll of more than 4,000 elderly people who die within a month of being admitted for a hip fracture each year.

Five hospitals in England and one in Scotland introduced dedicated nutritional advisors who personally source the extra meal and sit with patients while it is eaten. They say the measure has coincided with a mortality drop from 11 to 5.5 percent.

Medics say the extra calories, plus the morale boost afforded by not eating alone, is making the difference between surviving traumatic breaks or not, according to the report.



Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Diseases Related to Old Age

Ageing is referred to the accumulation of changes that brings a person closer to death.

Directing the Course to Healthy Aging

An understanding of the rise in the aging population over the years and the need for attention to improve their welfare.

Health Insurance for Senior Citizens in India

An insight into the health insurance schemes and policies as promoted by the Government.

How to Stay Active as You Get Older

Being physically active with a healthy dose of exercise for senior citizens is one of the ways to be fit, independent and be mentally active.

Hunger Fullness and Weight Control

An erratic way of eating or any metabolic disturbance in the hunger fullness signals is one of the major causes of obesity.

Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded

Read on to become a “pro” in “label reading” and don’t get tricked by fancy promotions of food product manufacturing companies.

Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements

Selenium is a powerful anti-oxidant that prevents cell damage and helps in thyroid hormone production. Selenium is a trace mineral required by the body for proper growth and functioning.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here we’ve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat

Every nutrition fad comes with its share of diet foods. While they seem healthy, many diet foods promote weight gain. This article will highlight the top diet foods that make you fat.

Top Food for Dieters

A diet food contains protein, fiber and good fats, which help in weight management. Diet foods if consumed regularly can aid in weight loss. Top diet foods include some nuts, vegetables, grain, fruits.

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts

The importance of eating food and the physiological, psychological and social functions of food.

More News on:

Why Do We Eat - Nutrition Facts Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Diseases Related to Old Age Hunger Fullness and Weight Control Label Lingo on Food Items: Decoded Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Top Diet Foods that Make you Fat Top Food for Dieters Selenium - Natural Source Better than Supplements 

What's New on Medindia

Top Iron-Rich Foods

Ways to Boost Your Immune System during Cold and Flu Season

Health Benefits of Ackee
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive