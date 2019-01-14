New species of antibiotic-resistant bacteria found in the blood samples of two patients in China reveals a study. These bacteria if found in blood can lead to deadly infections.

Patients' Blood in China Showed Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria

‘Scientists have claimed that occurrence of new species of antibiotic-resistant bacteria will make it difficult to cure the deadly infections and would even lead to sepsis.’

The study showed that the patients were carrying unidentified species ofandthat did not respond to penicillin or the cephalosporin group of antibiotics.exist in the gut and are usually harmless. However, they can cause meningitis if they enter the blood or pneumonia if they get into the lungs, reported Daily Mail.The emergence of new species of antibiotic-resistant bacteria will make deadly infections harder to cure, with delays in treatment often leading to sepsis, according to scientists from Sichuan University in China.Importantly, genetic analysis of the microorganisms revealed they were 'previously unknown', said the study published in theIn addition, the newly-discovered strains differed from otherspecies by their ability to break down certain sugars and potassium salts.The world is heading for a 'post-antibiotic' era if no action is taken, World Health Organization has warned.Pneumonia, tuberculosis, gonorrhoea and salmonellosis are among the growing number of infections that are becoming harder to treat.Source: IANS