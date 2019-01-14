What Causes Childhood Cancer in Community Perspective?

Font : A- A+



In an attempt to throw light on the primarily misconceived subject, scientists have studied the community beliefs about what causes cancer in children. According to the researchers, this is the area which highly remains understudied.

What Causes Childhood Cancer in Community Perspective?



"Few childhood cancers are attributed to genetics or environmental factors, so when children are diagnosed with cancer, families often wonder 'why me/why us'?" said lead author Janine Vetsch, postdoctoral research candidate from UNSW Sydney in Australia.



‘Many cancer survivors and survivors' parents perceive a misconception that cancer is caused by bad luck and they could do nothing to prevent it.’ For the study, the team examined the beliefs of more than 600 participants -- parents and childhood cancer survivors -- about the causes of childhood cancer, and compared them with beliefs of 510 members of the general population.



Findings, published in Acta Oncologica, revealed that more than seven out of 10 childhood cancer survivors and survivors' parents believed that chance or bad luck caused the cancer.



This led to most parents and survivors seem to understand that there is nothing they could have done to prevent the cancer, according to Vetsch.



However, around one in five families did believe that environmental factors and genetics played a role, despite only limited available scientific evidence, results further showed.



"It looks like healthcare professionals are successfully helping most families arrive at that view," said Vetsch.



Such views could lead to stigma. Hence, it is important to increase community knowledge of childhood cancer causes in general.



There is a need to encourage doctors to talk about the causes with affected families to address unhelpful misconceptions," Vetsch suggested.







Source: IANS "Few childhood cancers are attributed to genetics or environmental factors, so when children are diagnosed with cancer, families often wonder 'why me/why us'?" said lead author Janine Vetsch, postdoctoral research candidate from UNSW Sydney in Australia.For the study, the team examined the beliefs of more than 600 participants -- parents and childhood cancer survivors -- about the causes of childhood cancer, and compared them with beliefs of 510 members of the general population.Findings, published in, revealed that more than seven out of 10 childhood cancer survivors and survivors' parents believed that chance or bad luck caused the cancer.This led to most parents and survivors seem to understand that there is nothing they could have done to prevent the cancer, according to Vetsch.However, around one in five families did believe that environmental factors and genetics played a role, despite only limited available scientific evidence, results further showed."It looks like healthcare professionals are successfully helping most families arrive at that view," said Vetsch.Such views could lead to stigma. Hence, it is important to increase community knowledge of childhood cancer causes in general.There is a need to encourage doctors to talk about the causes with affected families to address unhelpful misconceptions," Vetsch suggested.Source: IANS

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: