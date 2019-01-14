Inhalation therapy can be the best and easy solution to control asthma attacks this winter, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in Respiratory Medicine journal.

Inhalation Therapy: Simple, Easy Solution to Control Asthma This Winter

Whether you're indoors or outdoors, winter will exacerbate asthma attacks. Winter is the most loved season, but it might be unpleasant for patients with lung diseases.An American Lung Association fact-sheet states that asthma is one of the most common chronic disorders and currently affects about 7.1 million children under 18 years. The World Health Organisation Global Burden of Disease Study estimates that 13.8 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) are lost yearly due to asthma, representing 1.8 percent of the total global disease burden.For 300 million people around the globe suffering from asthma, the cold winter months often lead to a worsening of their symptoms.The cold environment is not suitable for asthma patients. Their lungs and airway passages are quite sensitive. To a larger extent, asthma symptoms related to winter can be in controlled and managed by precise treatment and medication. Due to the swelling in the lining of the airways which leads to their narrowing, and the sticky mucus or phlegm build-up that blocks the airways, breathing is difficult and forced for asthmatic patients.During winter, the cold air causes airways to tighten further, making it even more difficult to breathe.Many patients and their family members are misinformed about the causes of asthma and the treatment options available. It is a necessity to educate patients and caregivers about the disease and treatment with minimal side-effects of inhaled corticosteroids, i.e., inhalation therapy.Many pharmaceutical organizations are running campaigns to bust myths around inhalation therapy. Often, the word steroids evoke apprehensions in the minds of patients causing them to shy away from inhalers. The steroid is produced by the human body naturally to deal with inflammation, and it is also safe for children and pregnant women. The inhalation therapy consists of an inhaler pump to send the corticosteroids into airway passages.According to research, the correlation between inhalation therapy for asthma and clinical efficacy is positive, with improved symptom-control and lung-function shown in most studies of adults, adolescents, and children.In the inhalation therapy, the inflammation of the airway requires a very small quantity of corticosteroids -- around 25 to 100 micrograms --, but when it is consumed through the oral/intestinal route, the amount administered is very large -- about 10,000 micrograms, since only a fraction of the drug reaches the lungs. This means that every time an asthma patient pops a pill or a tablet, he/she is actually taking almost 200 times the amount of medication required, leading to ill-effects on health.Inhalation therapy directly gives the body only that amount of steroid needed to control the symptoms. Against this, oral medication first gets dissolved in the blood and then reaches various organs, including the lungs.Thus, inhalation therapy is a simple and easy solution for asthma patients to enjoy their winter to the fullest.Source: IANS