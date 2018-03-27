First Video of Brain Growth Shows How Brain Synapses Get Stronger

Font : A- A+



The first video record of a unique process of brain development shows that microglia are key to brain development. They help brain synapses get stronger by nibbling on them, research at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory finds.

First Video of Brain Growth Shows How Brain Synapses Get Stronger



Around one in ten cells in your brain are microglia. Cousins of macrophages, they act as the first and main contact in the central nervous system's active immune defense. They also guide healthy brain development. Researchers have proposed that microglia pluck off and eat synapses - connections between brain cells - as an essential step in the pruning of connections during early circuit refinement. But, until now, no one had seen them do it.



‘This study presents the first video record that shows how microglias are nibbling on brain synapses to make them stronger and not weaker. Microglia are the key cells responsible for the maintenance of the brain.’ Microglia make synapses stronger

That is why Laetitia Weinhard, from the Gross group at EMBL Rome, set out on a massive imaging study to actually see this process in action in the mouse brain, in collaboration with the Schwab team at EMBL Heidelberg. "Our findings suggest that microglia are nibbling synapses as a way to make them stronger, rather than weaker," says Cornelius Gross, who led the work.



Warm welcome

The team saw that around half of the time that microglia contact a synapse, the synapse head sends out thin projections or 'filopodia' to greet them. In one particularly dramatic case - as seen in the accompanying image - fifteen synapse heads extended filopodia toward a single microglia as it picked on a synapse. "As we were trying to see how microglia eliminates synapses, we realized that microglia actually induce their growth most of the time," Laetitia Weinhard explains.



It turns out that microglia might underly the formation of double synapses, where the terminal end of a neuron releases neurotransmitters onto two neighboring partners instead of one. This process can support effective connectivity between neurons. Weinhard: "This shows that microglia are broadly involved in structural plasticity and might induce the rearrangement of synapses, a mechanism underlying learning and memory."



Perseverance

Since this was the first attempt to visualize this process in the brain, the current paper entails five years of technological development. The team tried three different state-of-the-art imaging systems before she succeeded. Finally, by combining correlative light and electron microscopy (CLEM) and light sheet fluorescence microscopy - a technique developed at EMBL - they were able to make the first movie of microglia eating synapses.



"This is what neuroscientists fantasized about for years, but nobody had ever seen before," says Cornelius Gross. "These findings allow us to propose a mechanism for the role of microglia in the remodeling and evolution of brain circuits during development." In the future, he plans to investigate the role of microglia in brain development during adolescence and the possible link to the onset of



Source: Eurekalert Around one in ten cells in your brain are microglia. Cousins of macrophages, they act as the first and main contact in the central nervous system's active immune defense. They also guide healthy brain development. Researchers have proposed that microglia pluck off and eat synapses - connections between brain cells - as an essential step in the pruning of connections during early circuit refinement. But, until now, no one had seen them do it.That is why Laetitia Weinhard, from the Gross group at EMBL Rome, set out on a massive imaging study to actually see this process in action in the mouse brain, in collaboration with the Schwab team at EMBL Heidelberg. "Our findings suggest that microglia are nibbling synapses as a way to make them stronger, rather than weaker," says Cornelius Gross, who led the work.The team saw that around half of the time that microglia contact a synapse, the synapse head sends out thin projections or 'filopodia' to greet them. In one particularly dramatic case - as seen in the accompanying image - fifteen synapse heads extended filopodia toward a single microglia as it picked on a synapse. "As we were trying to see how microglia eliminates synapses, we realized that microglia actually induce their growth most of the time," Laetitia Weinhard explains.It turns out that microglia might underly the formation of double synapses, where the terminal end of a neuron releases neurotransmitters onto two neighboring partners instead of one. This process can support effective connectivity between neurons. Weinhard: "This shows that microglia are broadly involved in structural plasticity and might induce the rearrangement of synapses, a mechanism underlying learning and memory."Since this was the first attempt to visualize this process in the brain, the current paper entails five years of technological development. The team tried three different state-of-the-art imaging systems before she succeeded. Finally, by combining correlative light and electron microscopy (CLEM) and light sheet fluorescence microscopy - a technique developed at EMBL - they were able to make the first movie of microglia eating synapses."This is what neuroscientists fantasized about for years, but nobody had ever seen before," says Cornelius Gross. "These findings allow us to propose a mechanism for the role of microglia in the remodeling and evolution of brain circuits during development." In the future, he plans to investigate the role of microglia in brain development during adolescence and the possible link to the onset of schizophrenia and depression Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

More News on: