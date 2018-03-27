medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Hepatitis C Virus Screening Rates Low Despite Increase in Liver Cancer Rates

by Anjali Aryamvally on  March 27, 2018 at 2:11 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Bottom Line: Despite the steady increase of liver cancer incidence in the US, data from 2015 indicates that less than 13% of individuals born between 1945 and 1965 have undergone screening for hepatitis C virus (HCV).
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Rates Low Despite Increase in Liver Cancer Rates
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Rates Low Despite Increase in Liver Cancer Rates

Journal in Which the Study was Published: Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.

Authors: Susan Vadaparampil, PhD, MPH, senior author, senior member and professor, Health Outcomes and Behavior Program, Moffitt Cancer Center, Tampa, Florida; Monica Kasting, PhD, lead author, postdoctoral fellow, Division of Population Science, Moffitt Cancer Center; Anna Giuliano, PhD, founding director of the Center for Infection Research in Cancer, Moffitt Cancer Center.

Background: "In the United States, approximately one in 30 baby boomers are chronically infected with HCV," said Vadaparampil. "Almost half of all cases of liver cancer in the United States are caused by HCV. Therefore, it is important to identify and treat people who have the virus in order to prevent cancer."

"Hepatitis C is an interesting virus because people who develop a chronic infection remain asymptomatic for decades and don't know they're infected," explained Kasting. "Most of the baby boomers who screen positive for HCV infection were infected over 30 years ago, before the virus was identified."

Because over 75 percent of HCV-positive individuals were born between 1945 and 1965, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) now recommend that baby boomers get screened for the virus. However, data from the 2013 National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) indicated that only 12 percent of baby boomers had been screened for HCV, Kasting explained. The researchers wanted to study if HCV screening rates had increased following the FDA approval of several well-tolerated and effective treatments for HCV infection.

How the Study Was Conducted: Using NHIS data from 2013-2015, Kasting and colleagues analyzed HCV screening prevalence among four different age cohorts (born before 1945, born 1945-1965, born 1966-1985, and born after 1985). Participants were asked if they had ever had a blood test for hepatitis C. As the researchers were interested in assessing HCV screening in the general population, they excluded certain populations who were more likely to be screened for the virus, resulting in a total sample size of 85,210 participants.

Results: After multivariable analysis, Kasting and colleagues found that females were screened less often than males in every age cohort. Additionally, among baby boomers and those born between 1966-1985, HCV screening rates were lower among Hispanics and non-Hispanic Blacks. "This is concerning because these groups have higher rates of HCV infection and higher rates of advanced liver disease," noted Kasting. "This may reflect a potential health disparity in access to screening, and therefore treatment, for a highly curable infection."

Among baby boomers, HCV screening rates ranged from 11.9 percent in 2013 to 12.8 percent in 2015. Regardless of the federal screening recommendations, less than 20 percent of baby boomers reported that the reason for their screening was due to their age.

Author's Comments: "Our most important finding is that the HCV screening rate isn't increasing in a meaningful way," said Giuliano. "Between 2013 and 2015, HCV screening only increased by 0.9 percent in the baby boomer population. Given rising rates of liver cancer and high HCV infection rates in this population, this is a critically important finding. It shows that we have substantial room for improvement and we need additional efforts to get this population screened and treated as a strategy to reduce rising rates of liver cancer in the United States."

Study Limitations: Limitations of the study include a reliance on self-reported data. "Another limitation is that this is secondary data and we didn't collect it ourselves," noted Kasting. "There are several questions we would have liked to ask about behavioral risk factors, such as drug use, that weren't utilized on this survey."



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Related Links

New Treatments for Hepatitis C

New Treatments for Hepatitis C

Until very recently, infection with the Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) had been very difficult to treat, but new treatments now result in curing the disease in up to 90% of cases.

Liver Cancer

Liver Cancer

Liver or hepatic cancer is an abnormal growth of cells in the liver. The leading cause of the disease is cirrhosis or scarring of the liver tissue.

Hepatitis C Virus Screening Improved Among Baby Boomers

Hepatitis C Virus Screening Improved Among Baby Boomers

Electronic health record (EHR) implementation has increased screening for hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and improved treatment among baby boomers.

Childhood Acquired Hepatitis C Virus Increases Risk Of Liver Disease

Childhood Acquired Hepatitis C Virus Increases Risk Of Liver Disease

Patients with perinatal exposure to HCV developed cirrhosis at an earlier age and are at the risk of liver-related death.

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Alcoholic Liver Disease

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Alcoholic Liver Disease.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Chicken Pox

Chicken Pox

Chicken pox is an acute and highly contagious viral infection caused by the varicella zoster virus.

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A

Hepatitis A is the most benign of the hepatitis viruses and usually has no long term side effects. Hepatitis A vaccine is available that is 95% effective in preventing the disease.

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis B is inflammation of the liver due to infection with the hepatitis B virus.

Neonatal Jaundice

Neonatal Jaundice

Yellow colouring of skin in newborns, a condition called Neonatal jaundice. , Neonatal jaundice is caused by presence of excessive serum bilirubin.

Shigellosis

Shigellosis

Shigellosis or Bacillary Dysentery is a common cause of gastro-enteritis worldwide and can cause bloody diarrhea (called dysentery).

Vasculitis

Vasculitis

Vasculitis is an inflammation of the blood vessels of the body that can affect people of all ages; it is usually due to an autoimmune disorder

More News on:

Chicken Pox Alcoholic Liver Disease Hepatitis A Hepatitis B Liver Cancer Shigellosis Cancer and Homeopathy Vasculitis Neonatal Jaundice Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Spinal Stenosis

Spinal Stenosis

Spinal stenosis refers to narrowing of the bony vertebral canal enclosing the spinal cord and its ...

 Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Bladder Stones Treatment: Cystolitholapaxy

Cystolitholapaxy is a surgical procedure used to treat stones in the urinary bladder. The procedure ...

 Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Top 7 Black Foods for Good Health

Black food is the new green owing to its health benefits from cardiovascular health to weight loss. ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...