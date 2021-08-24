Fear of Recurrence in Prostate Cancer Survivors

Some prostate cancer survivors have a persistent fear of cancer recurrence (FCR) even many years after diagnosis and treatment, according to a recent study published in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society.
The study included 2,417 survivors of prostate removal who completed a questionnaire (on average) seven years after surgery, with another questionnaire completed nine years later.
Responses revealed that 6.5% and 8.4% of patients reported high FCR at the initial assessment and at follow-up, respectively. High FCR at the initial assessment was the strongest predictor of having FCR nine years later.
‘Education level, years since prostate removal, cancer recurrence signs, and current therapies were predictors of fear of cancer recurrence.’
"Since FCR remains a burden to certain prostate cancer survivors even many years after their diagnosis and treatment, health care professionals should monitor for it to identify patients at risk and provide appropriate psychosocial care because FCR is leading to limitations in quality of life and psychological well‐being," said lead author Valentin Meissner, MD, of The Technical University of Munich, in Germany.
This study is the largest registry study to date on the longest longitudinal analysis of FCR. Additional research should be conducted related to FCR in the future.
In the United States, September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.
Source: Medindia