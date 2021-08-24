by Dr Jayashree on  August 24, 2021 at 9:59 PM Coronavirus News
AMA Warns Delta Virus Spread
Australia's peak Medical Association has called on the National Cabinet to immediately strengthen the national approach to preventing the spread of the Delta virus, especially in the states and territories where there is currently no community transmission.

"We can't be complacent in those places that don't have Delta because once we find it, it's often already spread significantly," said AMA President Dr Omar Khorshid.

Sensible restrictions like caps on numbers in stadiums and nightclubs, mask wearing on public transport and social distancing are needed to curb the spread of delta virus before detection, especially until the vaccination rates are up.


As it is difficult to contain the Delta virus, this short-term precautionary measure strategy and a reasonable level of restrictions around the country are required until the year end.

Despite warnings, many states have only the slightest restrictions and almost zero density limits. Entertainment venues are full, crowds flock to sporting events, parties at home are back on. This provides the ideal environment for the rapid under the radar spread of the virus.

Hence, National Cabinet has identified that early lockdowns are the best response to Delta. If it is not possible to slow down the spread before we identify it, major outbreaks and protracted lockdowns can happen.

It is the time for those jurisdictions where Delta has not taken hold to put in precautionary restrictions such as stronger density limits and greater compliance with COVID-safe practices.

This will less suffering and pressure on our doctors and health workforce and health system in the event of an outbreak.

Dr Khorshid said the Delta virus was estimated to be about twice as contagious as the original strain of the COVID-19 virus, with the viral load reportedly 1,000 times higher in people infected with Delta. Airborne transmission is also a much bigger factor in the spread of Delta, with even fleeting contact providing the opportunity for Delta to spread.



Source: Medindia

