Use Samsung Pay to Store COVID-19 Vaccination Card

After getting access to their COVID-19 vaccination credentials within the CommonHealth app, the users can add them to their Samsung Pay wallet. This will make the COVID-19 vaccination pass available on the Samsung Pay app home page.However, it is not clear yet whether restaurants, schools, offices, or other places that are requiring proof of vaccination, will accept these electronic versions or not.Back in June, Google launched Android's built-in passes system to let Android users store a digital vaccine card on their phones.Available first in the US, it will rely on support from healthcare providers, or other organizations authorized to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.On a related note, some states, like New York and California, have introduced their own digital COVID-19 vaccination cards.Source: Medindia