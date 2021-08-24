by Dr Jayashree on  August 24, 2021 at 10:13 PM Coronavirus News
Use Samsung Pay to Store COVID-19 Vaccination Card
In a partnership with the Commons Project Foundation, a healthcare non-profit, tech-giant Samsung is now letting its users store digital versions of their COVID-19 vaccination cards in Samsung Pay.

To enable the feature, the Samsung Pay users have to first download the free CommonHealth app from the Google Play store.

Then, follow the instructions to access their COVID-19 vaccine record, from participating pharmacies, health systems, and health providers (not all providers are connected to the system yet).


After getting access to their COVID-19 vaccination credentials within the CommonHealth app, the users can add them to their Samsung Pay wallet. This will make the COVID-19 vaccination pass available on the Samsung Pay app home page.

However, it is not clear yet whether restaurants, schools, offices, or other places that are requiring proof of vaccination, will accept these electronic versions or not.

Back in June, Google launched Android's built-in passes system to let Android users store a digital vaccine card on their phones.

Available first in the US, it will rely on support from healthcare providers, or other organizations authorized to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

On a related note, some states, like New York and California, have introduced their own digital COVID-19 vaccination cards.



Source: Medindia

