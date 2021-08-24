by Dr Jayashree on  August 24, 2021 at 10:25 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Increased Aggression Among Couples During COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic led lockdown restrictions have resulted in increased rates of physical and psychological aggression among couples, according to a recent experimental study at Georgia State University.

The study found that the pandemic resulted in a six-to-eight fold increase in rates of intimate partner aggression across the US. Physical aggression increased from two acts to 15 acts per year once restrictions began. Psychological aggression increased from 16 acts per year to 96 acts per year.

The study is among the first to document increases in the perpetration of intimate partner aggression following the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in local communities. The findings of the study were published in the journal Psychology of Violence.


Researchers recruited 510 participants in April 2020 - during the height of shelter-in-place restrictions across the US - and asked them questions about the period prior to and after the onset of the COVID-19 in their community.

Participants answered questions about COVID-19 stressors, perpetration of physical and psychological aggression towards their partner and heavy drinking, which is known to facilitate aggression.

The study results show that non-heavy drinkers were affected by COVID-19 related stress, despite a high intimate partner aggression rate among heavy drinkers.

"People who aren't heavy drinkers may be able to prevent stress from affecting their relationships under normal circumstances, but we hypothesised that the extreme events of the pandemic might change that. And that's how the data played out," said Parrott.

These findings suggested a focus on couples' acute and chronic stress is important regardless of their average alcohol consumption.

Policies designed to alleviate negative impacts of the pandemic such as economic relief packages or policies that provide increased access to childcare and healthcare may, in turn, reduce stress and perpetration of intimate partner aggression.

"Most people wouldn't think about intimate partner violence as a reason to offer an economic relief package, but our data suggest that it has potential to be an effective measure," said Parrott.

At the individual level, researchers suggest that as-needed text-messaging interventions may be particularly useful during pandemics when social distancing is necessary.

Known as autonomous just-in-time interventions, these are increasingly feasible to deliver and require fewer resources, making them scalable for individuals who may not otherwise receive traditional in-person treatment.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Relationship Problems and Top Ways to Solve Them
Read on for the different kinds of relationship problems and top tips and advice to help your relationship flourish and grow.
READ MORE
Tips to Reduce COVID-19- Induced Relationship Woes
COVID-19 has imposed restrictions on relationships and stopped couples from connecting physically with each other. Couples are taking to online dating to keep their relationships alive.
READ MORE
Is Your Relationship Really Close Enough?
The essence of a true relationship lies in the way you feel for your partner. Do not make your relationship static; rather give constant attention to it and find out the right amount of intimacy.
READ MORE
Having Relationship Conflict? Get into Expressive Writing
Couples who wrote about their relationship troubles faced during the pandemic from the point of view of a neutral observer were found to have less conflict and aggression with their partners.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID in Children
Covid-19 virus has affected many children during the second wave. Many factors play a role in COVID in children and the management of COVID in children. Therefore, it is highly essential for parents to know and understand the symptoms in children.
READ MORE
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
The Indian Government has approved Covid-19 vaccination of pregnant women, who are to be counselled and informed regarding the risks and benefits of the vaccines.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeCOVID in ChildrenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts