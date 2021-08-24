Increased Aggression Among Couples During COVID-19

‘COVID-19 pandemic related stress resulted in increased intimate partner aggression.’

Researchers recruited 510 participants in April 2020 - during the height of shelter-in-place restrictions across the US - and asked them questions about the period prior to and after the onset of the COVID-19 in their community.Participants answered questions about COVID-19 stressors, perpetration of physical and psychological aggression towards their partner and heavy drinking, which is known to facilitate aggression.The study results show"People who aren't heavy drinkers may be able to prevent stress from affecting their relationships under normal circumstances, but we hypothesised that the extreme events of the pandemic might change that. And that's how the data played out," said Parrott.These findings suggested a focus on couples' acute and chronic stress is important regardless of their average alcohol consumption.Policies designed to alleviate negative impacts of the pandemic such as economic relief packages or policies that provide increased access to childcare and healthcare may, in turn, reduce stress and perpetration of intimate partner aggression."Most people wouldn't think about intimate partner violence as a reason to offer an economic relief package, but our data suggest that it has potential to be an effective measure," said Parrott.At the individual level, researchers suggest that as-needed text-messaging interventions may be particularly useful during pandemics when social distancing is necessary.Known as autonomous just-in-time interventions, these are increasingly feasible to deliver and require fewer resources, making them scalable for individuals who may not otherwise receive traditional in-person treatment.Source: Medindia