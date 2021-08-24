Increased Aggression Among Couples During COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic led lockdown restrictions have resulted in increased rates of physical and psychological aggression among couples, according to a recent experimental study at Georgia State University.
The study found that the pandemic resulted in a six-to-eight fold increase in rates of intimate partner aggression across the US. Physical aggression increased from two acts to 15 acts per year once restrictions began. Psychological aggression increased from 16 acts per year to 96 acts per year.
The study is among the first to document increases in the perpetration of intimate partner aggression following the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in local communities. The findings of the study were published in the journal Psychology of Violence.
‘COVID-19 pandemic related stress resulted in increased intimate partner aggression.’
Participants answered questions about COVID-19 stressors, perpetration of physical and psychological aggression towards their partner and heavy drinking, which is known to facilitate aggression.
The study results show that non-heavy drinkers were affected by COVID-19 related stress, despite a high intimate partner aggression rate among heavy drinkers.
"People who aren't heavy drinkers may be able to prevent stress from affecting their relationships under normal circumstances, but we hypothesised that the extreme events of the pandemic might change that. And that's how the data played out," said Parrott.
These findings suggested a focus on couples' acute and chronic stress is important regardless of their average alcohol consumption.
Policies designed to alleviate negative impacts of the pandemic such as economic relief packages or policies that provide increased access to childcare and healthcare may, in turn, reduce stress and perpetration of intimate partner aggression.
"Most people wouldn't think about intimate partner violence as a reason to offer an economic relief package, but our data suggest that it has potential to be an effective measure," said Parrott.
At the individual level, researchers suggest that as-needed text-messaging interventions may be particularly useful during pandemics when social distancing is necessary.
Known as autonomous just-in-time interventions, these are increasingly feasible to deliver and require fewer resources, making them scalable for individuals who may not otherwise receive traditional in-person treatment.
Source: Medindia