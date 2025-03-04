About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Lemon Water for Weight Loss: Myth or Miracle?

Written by Swethapriya Sampath
Medically Reviewed by Dr. Pavithra BDS on Mar 4 2025 2:22 PM

Lemon water aids hydration, digestion, and immunity but doesn't directly burn fat or detoxify. It supports weight loss when replacing high-calorie drinks and complements a healthy diet.

Lemon Water for Weight Loss: Myth or Miracle?
Highlights:
  • Lemon water aids hydration and may support weight loss when replacing high-calorie drinks
  • Lemon water is not a detoxifier—your liver does the job naturally
  • Drinking lemon water provides health benefits like reducing inflammation and protecting the liver
Drinking lemon water for weight has become a recent trend among social media users. People are only influenced by misconceptions rather than knowing the facts (1 Trusted Source
Is Starting Your Day With Lemon Water Healthy?

Go to source).

Lemon Water / Lemon Juice - It’s Benefits
Lemon Water / Lemon Juice - It’s Benefits
Lemon water or Lemon juice has several anticancer compounds, which help cancer patients. Benefits of lemon juice or lemon water include relieving nausea, heartburn and constipation.
Advertisement

Does Lemon Water Help with Weight Loss?

A glass of lemon water aids in digestion and boosts immunity. This has gained the attention of many people to practice it to enhance their well-being naturally in an accessible way.

However, drinking lemon water cannot burn fat immediately. If you are drinking lemon water as a replacement drink for a 400-calorie whipped cream coffee, then it will help you with weight loss.

Drinking about two glasses of water before a meal may help with weight loss by making you feel fuller and eat less. A previous study has also found that adults with obesity who drank more tap water lost 1.27kg over 12 weeks than the people who did not drink water before their meals. However, adding lemon to water will not do anything to help burn more calories.


Advertisement
Essential Foods for a Healthy Detox
Essential Foods for a Healthy Detox
Detoxification is an essential mechanism to keep your body healthy. Read on to know more about the best detox foods.

Lemon Water and Detox: The Truth

Lemons are rich in nutrients like vitamin C but using half a lemon in eight ounces of water will not boost your vitamin intake. The idea of lemon as a “detoxifier” is a bit of a myth. Our body has its natural detoxifier–the liver. It is just water with lemon and not a miracle drink or remedy.

Adding lemon to water can help you drink more water, stay hydrated, and support the body’s natural detoxification methods like regular bowel movements, sweating, and urinating. However, lemons alone do not detoxify the body.


Advertisement
Debunking Liver Detox Myths: Separating Fact from Fiction
Debunking Liver Detox Myths: Separating Fact from Fiction
Liver detox myths can be harmful, promoting extreme methods that may cause harm. From diets to supplements, they risk nutrient deficiencies and liver damage.

Other Benefits of Lemon Water

Lemon water has other benefits like:

Hydration: Lemon water is flavourful and makes you drink more water to achieve your daily water intake. It is recommended that men should drink 3.7 liters and women should drink 2.7 liters of water per day.

Reduce Inflammation: Citrus fruits have a compound called limonin that has anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, antioxidant, and liver protection properties. It is also effective at protecting against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).


Got Migraine Headache? Lemon Juice and Sea Salt can Help Within Minutes
Got Migraine Headache? Lemon Juice and Sea Salt can Help Within Minutes
Dehydration amongst others is a potential trigger for a migraine, so can a simple solution of sea salt and lemon juice cure migraine headache?

Protect Your Teeth from Lemon Water

As lemons are very acidic they are not good for tooth enamel. Erosive foods and drinks can damage the enamel and make them weak. It is recommended to brush within 30 minutes after having such food. Rinse immediately after drinking lemon water and then brush your teeth.

Drinking lemon water alone will not give you any health benefits, but when included in a healthy and balanced diet followed by regular physical exercise can support good health.

Reference:
  1. Is Starting Your Day With Lemon Water Healthy? - (https://health.clevelandclinic.org/benefits-of-lemon-water)

Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Fake Medical News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional