Lemon Water for Weight Loss: Myth or Miracle?

Is Starting Your Day With Lemon Water Healthy?
Does Lemon Water Help with Weight Loss?A glass of lemon water aids in digestion and boosts immunity. This has gained the attention of many people to practice it to enhance their well-being naturally in an accessible way.
However, drinking lemon water cannot burn fat immediately. If you are drinking lemon water as a replacement drink for a 400-calorie whipped cream coffee, then it will help you with weight loss.
Drinking about two glasses of water before a meal may help with weight loss by making you feel fuller and eat less. A previous study has also found that adults with obesity who drank more tap water lost 1.27kg over 12 weeks than the people who did not drink water before their meals. However, adding lemon to water will not do anything to help burn more calories.
Lemon Water and Detox: The TruthLemons are rich in nutrients like vitamin C but using half a lemon in eight ounces of water will not boost your vitamin intake. The idea of lemon as a “detoxifier” is a bit of a myth. Our body has its natural detoxifier–the liver. It is just water with lemon and not a miracle drink or remedy.
Adding lemon to water can help you drink more water, stay hydrated, and support the body’s natural detoxification methods like regular bowel movements, sweating, and urinating. However, lemons alone do not detoxify the body.
Other Benefits of Lemon WaterLemon water has other benefits like:
Hydration: Lemon water is flavourful and makes you drink more water to achieve your daily water intake. It is recommended that men should drink 3.7 liters and women should drink 2.7 liters of water per day.
Reduce Inflammation: Citrus fruits have a compound called limonin that has anti-cancer, anti-inflammatory, anti-viral, antioxidant, and liver protection properties. It is also effective at protecting against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).
Protect Your Teeth from Lemon WaterAs lemons are very acidic they are not good for tooth enamel. Erosive foods and drinks can damage the enamel and make them weak. It is recommended to brush within 30 minutes after having such food. Rinse immediately after drinking lemon water and then brush your teeth.
Drinking lemon water alone will not give you any health benefits, but when included in a healthy and balanced diet followed by regular physical exercise can support good health.
