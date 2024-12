Fake News Alert: Bamboo and Coconut Oil a Remedy for Vitiligo?

Bamboo powder and coconut oil can’t cure vitiligo. Seek proper medical treatment for this complex skin condition.

Fact Check: Can bamboo layer and coconut oil make vitiligo disappear in a few days?



What is Vitiligo?

Role of Bamboo and Coconut Oil

Can Bamboo and Coconut Oil Cure Vitiligo?

A research published in Frontiers in Pharmacology suggested that bamboo flavonoids may promote the melanocytes but did not link the white powder to this phenomenon.

Survey in the journal of Integrative Dermatology observed enhanced repigmentation with antioxidant creams containing bamboo extract but not with bamboo powder.

Coconut oil can be applied to treat side effects of therapies but cannot be proven to cure vitiligo.

Somebody has posted at Instagram that if one mix the white substance found on bamboo sticks with coconut oil and applies it to the skin for vitiligo will make the vitiligo or white patches disappear in few days ().The claim is False. Since then there are no research findings that support the use of this remedy in treatment of vitiligo.Specifically, vitiligo is an autoimmune disorder , which is characterized by the destruction of melanocytes, the skin cells which give skin color. It is attributed to auto immune, genetic and environment. Vitiligo skin disorder is not a serious medical condition but it has potentially severe effects on mental wellbeing and functioning.White Powder on Bamboo: Tabasheer or banslochan is the white powder found on bamboo which is used conventionally for cooling and treating problems such as asthma. Hence though extracts of bamboo contain antioxidants while the studies indicate that flavonoids within bamboo may help in melanocyte function, there is no study that associates whiteness on the surface of bamboos to vitiligo treatment.Coconut Oil: They also carry antioxidants and anti inflammatory which may also assist fight against skin inflammation that arises with vitiligo therapy. However, the present review lacks supporting data of it as an effective medicine or treatment for vitiligo.Although vitiligo is not dangerous in any way, saying that one can treat it by applying some concoction of bamboo powder and coconut oil in a few days has no scientific backing. Vitiligo is a difficult condition that needs the help of a health care provider and possible treatments like topical steroids, ultraviolet light therapy, and immune suppressors. Self-treatment can harm a patient by leading to late treatment.Treatment of vitiligo should be directed by the doctor. I will say that most of these claims of quick cures are wanting in credibility especially when it comes to persons in desperate need of a solution.Source-Medindia