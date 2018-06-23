Vitiligo is a Skin Disease Worthy of Attention - World Vitiligo Day

Highlights:
- World Vitiligo Day is observed globally on the 25th
June, pop singer Michael Jackson's death anniversary to raise awareness
about this ignored skin disease
- Vitiligo patients are subject to severe social stigma and sufferers
also undergo psychological and emotional trauma as a result
- Vitiligo is characterized by loss of normal skin color and light
colored patches (more evident on darker skin) that progress over time. An
estimated 100 million people suffer from this disease globally
History of World Vitiligo Day
World Vitiligo Day was founded and first observed in 2011
by Ogo
Maduewesi, founder of VITSAF (Vitiligo Support and Awareness Foundation) in
Nigeria, and Yan Valle, CEO of the Vitiligo Research Foundation. The day was
created to raise awareness and educate the general public about vitiligo
, to educate health care personnel about
care and treatment, as well as raise money for research and possible cure for
the condition.
Since its establishment, the day is
celebrated globally, raising awareness of the bullying
, social
stigma, disability and psychological trauma of the hundreds of persons
worldwide who suffer from vitiligo.
‘Vitiligo should be seriously researched with aim for a cure and should be made a part of national healthcare programs’
World Vitiligo Day is also referred to as
"Vitiligo Awareness Day"
or "Vitiligo Purple Fun day",
which is the
color chosen as Vitiligo Awareness Color. June25th
was chosen to
mark World Vitiligo Day as a tribute to
pop singer Michael Jackson
, who died on the 25th
June 2009
and suffered from vitiligo.
Aims of World Vitiligo
Day 2018
This year the campaign hopes to collect a million
signatures addressed to the United Nations in order to
- Afford recognition to this painfully
ignored and debilitating disease with serious social and emotional
complications
- Urgent need to proceed with
multipronged efforts aimed at newer and effective treatments and
health-care education
- Designate 25th June as
the World Vitiligo Day to be celebrated by the United Nations and its
Member States annually
- Integrate vitiligo into national
health care systems
- Raise awareness about the condition
on a global platform
- Collect statistics from countries
worldwide on prevalence of vitiligo
In fact the campaign this year hopes to
gain global attention by highlighting youth affected by the condition and
communicate hope for the future generation about the concerted efforts of the
World Vitiligo Day.
The organizers believe that recognition
of the disease would be the first step for more sustained efforts to be taken
in order to achieve the desired results and much needed social change.
Ways in which Public
and Health Personnel Can Raise Awareness
There are several ways we can do our bit
to raise awareness about vitiligo
- Share widely on social media such as
Facebook and Twitter inspiring and educational messages using the hashtag #WorldVitiligoDay
- Organize events within the community
and speak on this condition and distribute information leaflets
- Raising funds for research through
sales of purple themed T-shirts, bracelets or other trinkets carrying
catchy and educative messages
- Get prominent personalities
suffering vitiligo to speak about their journey and inspire countless
sufferers to overcome this condition
- Skin specialists and clinics can
offer free check-ups and discounts for vitiligo patients on this day
- Broadcasting programs on visual
media with talks and discussions by doctors and experts; write-ups in the
print media about this condition
- Involve local administration to
offer support for the campaign and make healthcare accessible to the poor
and needy vitiligo patients
- We can make personal contributions
to the World Vitiligo Day campaign and show our solidarity
What is Vitiligo?
Vitiligo is a skin disease that occurs
when pigment-producing cells (melanocytes) in skin die or lose their function.
As a result the normal skin color is lost
and the person develops pale, depigmented skin patches that can affect any part
of the body, including the mouth, hair and eyes. It is more noticeable in
people with darker skin.
The condition is progressive. Treatments
are available that may improve the appearance of the skin but presently there
is no cure and it is a chronic lifelong condition and sufferers are often
socially stigmatized.
