Vitiligo is a Skin Disease Worthy of Attention - World Vitiligo Day

World Vitiligo Day was founded andby Ogo Maduewesi, founder of VITSAF (Vitiligo Support and Awareness Foundation) in Nigeria, and Yan Valle, CEO of the Vitiligo Research Foundation. The day was created to raise awareness and educate the general public about vitiligo , to educate health care personnel about care and treatment, as well as raise money for research and possible cure for the condition.

Aims of World Vitiligo Day 2018

Afford recognition to this painfully ignored and debilitating disease with serious social and emotional complications

Urgent need to proceed with multipronged efforts aimed at newer and effective treatments and health-care education

Designate 25 th June as the World Vitiligo Day to be celebrated by the United Nations and its Member States annually

Integrate vitiligo into national health care systems

Raise awareness about the condition on a global platform

Collect statistics from countries worldwide on prevalence of vitiligo

Ways in which Public and Health Personnel Can Raise Awareness

Share widely on social media such as Facebook and Twitter inspiring and educational messages using the hashtag #WorldVitiligoDay

Organize events within the community and speak on this condition and distribute information leaflets

Raising funds for research through sales of purple themed T-shirts, bracelets or other trinkets carrying catchy and educative messages

Get prominent personalities suffering vitiligo to speak about their journey and inspire countless sufferers to overcome this condition

Skin specialists and clinics can offer free check-ups and discounts for vitiligo patients on this day

Broadcasting programs on visual media with talks and discussions by doctors and experts; write-ups in the print media about this condition

Involve local administration to offer support for the campaign and make healthcare accessible to the poor and needy vitiligo patients

We can make personal contributions to the World Vitiligo Day campaign and show our solidarity

What is Vitiligo?

Since its establishment, the day is celebrated globally, raising awareness of the bullying , social stigma, disability and psychological trauma of the hundreds of persons worldwide who suffer from vitiligo.World Vitiligo Day is also referred to asor "which is the color chosen as Vitiligo Awareness Color. June25was chosen to mark World Vitiligo Day as a, who died on the 25June 2009 and suffered from vitiligo.This year the campaign hopes to collect a million signatures addressed to the United Nations in order toIn fact the campaign this year hopes to gain global attention by highlighting youth affected by the condition and communicate hope for the future generation about the concerted efforts of the World Vitiligo Day.The organizers believe that recognition of the disease would be the first step for more sustained efforts to be taken in order to achieve the desired results and much needed social change.There are several ways we can do our bit to raise awareness about vitiligoVitiligo is a skin disease that occurs when pigment-producing cells (melanocytes) in skin die or lose their function.As a result the normal skin color is lost and the person develops pale, depigmented skin patches that can affect any part of the body, including the mouth, hair and eyes. It is more noticeable in people with darker skin.The condition is progressive. Treatments are available that may improve the appearance of the skin but presently there is no cure and it is a chronic lifelong condition and sufferers are often socially stigmatized.Source-Medindia