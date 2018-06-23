medindia
Vitiligo is a Skin Disease Worthy of Attention - World Vitiligo Day
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

Vitiligo is a Skin Disease Worthy of Attention - World Vitiligo Day

Written by Dr. Lakshmi Venkataraman
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 23, 2018 at 2:45 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • World Vitiligo Day is observed globally on the 25th June, pop singer Michael Jackson's death anniversary to raise awareness about this ignored skin disease
  • Vitiligo patients are subject to severe social stigma and sufferers also undergo psychological and emotional trauma as a result
  • Vitiligo is characterized by loss of normal skin color and light colored patches (more evident on darker skin) that progress over time. An estimated 100 million people suffer from this disease globally

History of World Vitiligo Day

World Vitiligo Day was founded and first observed in 2011 by Ogo Maduewesi, founder of VITSAF (Vitiligo Support and Awareness Foundation) in Nigeria, and Yan Valle, CEO of the Vitiligo Research Foundation. The day was created to raise awareness and educate the general public about vitiligo, to educate health care personnel about care and treatment, as well as raise money for research and possible cure for the condition.
Vitiligo is a Skin Disease Worthy of Attention - World Vitiligo Day

Since its establishment, the day is celebrated globally, raising awareness of the bullying, social stigma, disability and psychological trauma of the hundreds of persons worldwide who suffer from vitiligo.

World Vitiligo Day is also referred to as "Vitiligo Awareness Day" or "Vitiligo Purple Fun day", which is the color chosen as Vitiligo Awareness Color. June25th was chosen to mark World Vitiligo Day as a tribute to pop singer Michael Jackson, who died on the 25th June 2009 and suffered from vitiligo.

Aims of World Vitiligo Day 2018

This year the campaign hopes to collect a million signatures addressed to the United Nations in order to
  • Afford recognition to this painfully ignored and debilitating disease with serious social and emotional complications
  • Urgent need to proceed with multipronged efforts aimed at newer and effective treatments and health-care education
  • Designate 25th June as the World Vitiligo Day to be celebrated by the United Nations and its Member States annually
  • Integrate vitiligo into national health care systems
  • Raise awareness about the condition on a global platform
  • Collect statistics from countries worldwide on prevalence of vitiligo
In fact the campaign this year hopes to gain global attention by highlighting youth affected by the condition and communicate hope for the future generation about the concerted efforts of the World Vitiligo Day.

The organizers believe that recognition of the disease would be the first step for more sustained efforts to be taken in order to achieve the desired results and much needed social change.

Ways in which Public and Health Personnel Can Raise Awareness

There are several ways we can do our bit to raise awareness about vitiligo
  • Share widely on social media such as Facebook and Twitter inspiring and educational messages using the hashtag #WorldVitiligoDay
  • Organize events within the community and speak on this condition and distribute information leaflets
  • Raising funds for research through sales of purple themed T-shirts, bracelets or other trinkets carrying catchy and educative messages
  • Get prominent personalities suffering vitiligo to speak about their journey and inspire countless sufferers to overcome this condition
  • Skin specialists and clinics can offer free check-ups and discounts for vitiligo patients on this day
  • Broadcasting programs on visual media with talks and discussions by doctors and experts; write-ups in the print media about this condition
  • Involve local administration to offer support for the campaign and make healthcare accessible to the poor and needy vitiligo patients
  • We can make personal contributions to the World Vitiligo Day campaign and show our solidarity

What is Vitiligo?

Vitiligo is a skin disease that occurs when pigment-producing cells (melanocytes) in skin die or lose their function.

As a result the normal skin color is lost and the person develops pale, depigmented skin patches that can affect any part of the body, including the mouth, hair and eyes. It is more noticeable in people with darker skin.

The condition is progressive. Treatments are available that may improve the appearance of the skin but presently there is no cure and it is a chronic lifelong condition and sufferers are often socially stigmatized.

References:
  1. World Vitiligo Day - (https://www.umassmed.edu/vitiligo/world-vitiligo-day-2018/about/world-vitiligo-day/)
  2. Vitiligo Day- events - (http://25june.org/en/pages/campaign)


Source-Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Related Links

Vitiligo

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

Scientists Have Found Possible Cure for Gray Hair and Vitiligo

Scientists Have Found Possible Cure for Gray Hair and Vitiligo

Loss of skin and hair color can be corrected by reversing oxidative stress with PC-KUS, a pseudocatalase, according to a team of European researchers.

Melanocyte Transplantation Restores Original Skin Color In Vitiligo Patients

Melanocyte Transplantation Restores Original Skin Color In Vitiligo Patients

MKTP or melanocyte transplantation surgery has long term benefits of restoring pigmentation in vitiligo-affected individuals.

Novel Combination of Arthritis Drug and Light Therapy to Treat Vitiligo

Novel Combination of Arthritis Drug and Light Therapy to Treat Vitiligo

Combining the medication, tofacitinib, with narrow band ultraviolet B light therapy helps restore skin color in vitiligo patients.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Epidermolysis Bullosa

Epidermolysis Bullosa

People with epidermolysis bullosa (EB) develop skin blisters in response to minor injury. EB can occur in all racial and ethnic groups.

Hives

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Disease

Skin Disease

Skin diseases also known as dermatologic disorders are many in number and so are their causes. The common skin diseases or skin disorders are usually related to the epidermal layer of skin.

Skin Self Examination

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Skin Disease Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Epidermolysis Bullosa 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you ...

 Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative Dermatitis

Exfoliative dermatitis or erythroderma is a skin condition where the skin becomes reddened and ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...