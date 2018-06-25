Highlights:
- International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking is on June 26, 2018
- The theme for this year is "Listen First - Listening to children and youth is the first step to help them grow healthy and safe".
- The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime is making an initiative to increase support for prevention of drug abuse which is an effective investment in the well-being of children, their families, and communities.
The United Nations General Assembly observes 26th of June every year as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
to make a statement that it is determined to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse by strengthening global action and cooperation.
Each year this global awareness is supported by individuals, communities and various organizations all over the world; it aims to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society.
‘The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) through its theme “Listen First” is urging all parents, teachers, and caregivers to listen to the children and youth of today to help them grow into healthy and safe individuals. The theme based on research reiterates that listening to them in the first place can prevent the use of drugs.’
Statement of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Executive Director for the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2018:
The international community continues to face several problems like the opioid crisis and other urgent drug use problems that are restricting it from achieving a world without drug abuse
; people with drug problems are not getting the help they need due to gaps in health and social services. Other problems that plague the world are illicit drug cultivation and trafficking, related crime and violence, and linkages with development challenges, conflict, and terrorism.
Even though these problems are significant, we can all do our part and take action. Apart from policymakers who are duty bound, concerned citizens, parents, teachers, and young people should engage and work together to prevent substance abuse, and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals.
The Executive Director said that the UNODC extends its full support to work with the people on drug challenges that are in line with the universal drug control conventions.
Listen First The theme of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in 2018 is "Listen First.
Research suggests that kids in their teen years are at great risk to initiate substance use. It is in this period of a kid's life (early-to late adolescence) that they need all the help they can get. We can all come together to break the chain of social, neurobiological and psychological factors and inequalities that can make them succumb to drug use disorders and help them grow up healthy and safe.
Prevention is truly a better step to take than cure. Based on science, UNODC is making an initiative to increase support for prevention of drug use. UNODC is asking everyone to listen to the children and youth to contribute to their safety, health, and well-being, and enable them to realize their potential. Our societies would be better off if more time and money were devoted to supporting evidence-based drug prevention strategies, which are a sound and effective investment in the well-being of children and youth, their families, schools, and communities.
Listen first - Facts for parents
- Create a strong bond with your children by listening to them and showing them that you care. Such strong bonds will be of great help in difficult circumstances and can mean less risky behaviors.
- Spend a small amount of time but one where your child will get your complete attention every day
- Praise your child for at least one achievement every day, even if it is small
- Ask your child about their whereabouts if they are going to meet sometime, including the venue, and duration
Listen first - Facts for teachers
- Teachers are a strong and positive influence on children and can help them grow into healthy and resilient adults
- Children who go to school have a sense of belonging and are less vulnerable to risky behaviors even in difficult circumstances
- Teachers have to help the personal and social skills of children through a curriculum of interactive activities
- Teachers should support the active participation of students to create a positive school culture
Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking
Drug abuse is a serious public health problem. It can cause serious diseases like HIV, hepatitis, and tuberculosis
. It plays a role in many social problems like drugged driving, stress, violence, crime and child abuse. It can lead to crime, homelessness, missing work or not being able to keep a job. It can harm unborn babies. It is best to prevent the intake of drugs that is the root cause of so many problems.
Abused drugs include methamphetamine, anabolic steroids
, cocaine, heroin, marijuana
and prescription drugs, including opioids.
Drug trafficking or illegal drug trade is a global black market that deals with the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, and sale of substances that are subject to drug prohibition laws. Most country laws prohibit the trade (unless if it under license) of such types of drugs.
Drug racket operates internationally, but some countries especially become connection or transshipment points for circulating drugs. India is one such country that gets tagged into drug activities due to its strategic location. References:
