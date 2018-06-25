medindia
International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2018
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Watch

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2018

Written by Suchitra Chari
Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on June 25, 2018 at 5:35 PM
Health Watch
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking is on June 26, 2018
  • The theme for this year is "Listen First - Listening to children and youth is the first step to help them grow healthy and safe".
  • The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime is making an initiative to increase support for prevention of drug abuse which is an effective investment in the well-being of children, their families, and communities.
The United Nations General Assembly observes 26th of June every year as the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking to make a statement that it is determined to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse by strengthening global action and cooperation.
International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2018

Each year this global awareness is supported by individuals, communities and various organizations all over the world; it aims to raise awareness of the major problem that illicit drugs represent to society.

Statement of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Executive Director for the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2018:

The international community continues to face several problems like the opioid crisis and other urgent drug use problems that are restricting it from achieving a world without drug abuse; people with drug problems are not getting the help they need due to gaps in health and social services. Other problems that plague the world are illicit drug cultivation and trafficking, related crime and violence, and linkages with development challenges, conflict, and terrorism.

Even though these problems are significant, we can all do our part and take action. Apart from policymakers who are duty bound, concerned citizens, parents, teachers, and young people should engage and work together to prevent substance abuse, and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Executive Director said that the UNODC extends its full support to work with the people on drug challenges that are in line with the universal drug control conventions.

Listen First

The theme of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in 2018 is "Listen First. Research suggests that kids in their teen years are at great risk to initiate substance use. It is in this period of a kid's life (early-to late adolescence) that they need all the help they can get. We can all come together to break the chain of social, neurobiological and psychological factors and inequalities that can make them succumb to drug use disorders and help them grow up healthy and safe.

Prevention is truly a better step to take than cure. Based on science, UNODC is making an initiative to increase support for prevention of drug use. UNODC is asking everyone to listen to the children and youth to contribute to their safety, health, and well-being, and enable them to realize their potential. Our societies would be better off if more time and money were devoted to supporting evidence-based drug prevention strategies, which are a sound and effective investment in the well-being of children and youth, their families, schools, and communities.

Listen first - Facts for parents

  • Create a strong bond with your children by listening to them and showing them that you care. Such strong bonds will be of great help in difficult circumstances and can mean less risky behaviors.
  • Spend a small amount of time but one where your child will get your complete attention every day
  • Praise your child for at least one achievement every day, even if it is small
  • Ask your child about their whereabouts if they are going to meet sometime, including the venue, and duration

Listen first - Facts for teachers

  • Teachers are a strong and positive influence on children and can help them grow into healthy and resilient adults
  • Children who go to school have a sense of belonging and are less vulnerable to risky behaviors even in difficult circumstances
  • Teachers have to help the personal and social skills of children through a curriculum of interactive activities
  • Teachers should support the active participation of students to create a positive school culture

Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

Drug abuse is a serious public health problem. It can cause serious diseases like HIV, hepatitis, and tuberculosis. It plays a role in many social problems like drugged driving, stress, violence, crime and child abuse. It can lead to crime, homelessness, missing work or not being able to keep a job. It can harm unborn babies. It is best to prevent the intake of drugs that is the root cause of so many problems.

Abused drugs include methamphetamine, anabolic steroids, cocaine, heroin, marijuana and prescription drugs, including opioids.

Drug trafficking or illegal drug trade is a global black market that deals with the cultivation, manufacture, distribution, and sale of substances that are subject to drug prohibition laws. Most country laws prohibit the trade (unless if it under license) of such types of drugs.

Drug racket operates internationally, but some countries especially become connection or transshipment points for circulating drugs. India is one such country that gets tagged into drug activities due to its strategic location.

References:
  1. International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, 26 June - (http://www.un.org/en/events/drugabuseday/index.shtml)
  2. Statement of the UNODC Executive Director for the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking - (https://www.unodc.org/unodc/en/frontpage/2018/June/statement-of-unodc-executive-director-for-the-international-day-against-drug-abuse-and-illicit-trafficking.html)
  3. International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/international-day-against-drug-abuse-and-illicit-trafficking_pg)


Source-Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Related Links

Drug Abuse

Drug Abuse

The use of Drugs for reasons other than its prescribed recommendation, is known as Drug abuse or substance abuse. Drug abuse or substance abuse is initiated by various biological and social factors.

Top Facts on Drug Abuse

Top Facts on Drug Abuse

Drug abuse or drug addiction is a major social stigma for a progressive society and has severe negative consequences to the addicted individuals and society. Read more on drug abuse facts.

Impact of Drug Abuse on Health and Society

Impact of Drug Abuse on Health and Society

Drug abuse is a negative social trend that pushes youth to drug addiction in the pretext of getting psychological effects like excitation.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2017

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2017

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed on 26th June every year to raise awareness on illicit drug abuse.

Cannabis

Cannabis

Cannabis has a long history of medicinal, recreational, and industrial use and comes from a bushy plant with thick sticky flowers called Cannabis Sativa

Drug Detox

Drug Detox

Drug detoxification (or drug detox) is a process that helps drug addicts to give up drugs with less or no withdrawal symptoms.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Recreational Drugs are not Completely Safe

Recreational Drugs are not Completely Safe

Recreational drugs are commonly used in rave parties. Serotonin syndrome can occur in patients taking N-benzylpiperazine.

Substance Abuse Disorder

Substance Abuse Disorder

Substance abuse disorder is a dependency on substances that are hazardous when consumed in large quantities.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Cannabis Drug Abuse Screening Test Drug Abuse Signature Drug Toxicity Drug Detox Drugs Banned in India Recreational Drugs are not Completely Safe Impact of Drug Abuse on Health and Society Substance Abuse Disorder 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia (High Blood Nitrogen Levels)

Azotemia is a condition characterized by high blood nitrogen levels, leading to acute renal ...

 Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Test Your Knowledge on Nipah Virus

Nipah virus infection has emerged recently and can cause severe disease in both animals and humans ...

 Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Blood Donation: Foods to Eat Before and After Donating Blood

Donating blood is a life-saving act. Consider increasing your iron intake before and after you ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...