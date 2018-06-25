The United Nations General Assembly observesto make a statement that it is determined to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse by strengthening global action and cooperation.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2018

‘The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) through its theme “Listen First” is urging all parents, teachers, and caregivers to listen to the children and youth of today to help them grow into healthy and safe individuals. The theme based on research reiterates that listening to them in the first place can prevent the use of drugs.’

Listen first - Facts for parents

Create a strong bond with your children by listening to them and showing them that you care. Such strong bonds will be of great help in difficult circumstances and can mean less risky behaviors.

Spend a small amount of time but one where your child will get your complete attention every day

Praise your child for at least one achievement every day, even if it is small

Ask your child about their whereabouts if they are going to meet sometime, including the venue, and duration

Listen first - Facts for teachers

Teachers are a strong and positive influence on children and can help them grow into healthy and resilient adults

Children who go to school have a sense of belonging and are less vulnerable to risky behaviors even in difficult circumstances

Teachers have to help the personal and social skills of children through a curriculum of interactive activities

Teachers should support the active participation of students to create a positive school culture

Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, 26 June - (http://www.un.org/en/events/drugabuseday/index.shtml) Statement of the UNODC Executive Director for the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking - (https://www.unodc.org/unodc/en/frontpage/2018/June/statement-of-unodc-executive-director-for-the-international-day-against-drug-abuse-and-illicit-trafficking.html) International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking - (https://www.nhp.gov.in/international-day-against-drug-abuse-and-illicit-trafficking_pg)