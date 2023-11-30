News Alert: 10 Myths About HIV/AIDS Busted

There are several myths and misconceptions about HIV/AIDS that persist despite accurate information being available. It's important to dispel these myths to promote a better understanding of the virus and reduce stigma (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

HIV and AIDS - Basic facts



Go to source).





Here are 10 Common Myths about HIV/AIDS

HIV is primarily transmitted throughIt is not transmitted through casual contact like hugging, shaking hands, or sharing utensils.