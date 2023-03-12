New Immunotherapy for Psoriasis & Vitiligo

Scientists identified unique mechanisms governing various immune cell types. They pinpointed ways to selectively remove troublesome cells, reshaping the skin's immune environment. This breakthrough could benefit individuals grappling with autoimmune skin conditions like psoriasis and vitiligo.



Human skin is packed with specialized immune cells that protect against infections and cancer and promote healing. These cells, called tissue-resident T cells or TRM cells, stay in place to fight infections and cancerous cells in the skin. However, when not controlled properly, some of these skin TRM cells can contribute to psoriasis and vitiligo.

Groundbreaking Findings on Skin TRM Cells' Control Mechanisms

This research is the first to describe the unique elements that control various types of skin TRM cells in animal models, offering precise targets for potential treatment strategies, said lead first author Dr. Simone Park, from University of Melbourne's Doherty Institute in Australia.