Do's and Don'ts for Healthy Skin

Written by Lari Warjri | Article Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Sep 11, 2014
What is a Healthy Skin?

A healthy lifestyle and good skin care can keep our skin look subtle, plump and healthier. Lack of sleep, excessive smoking, exposure to sunlight and so on are some of the harmful conditions that can damage and irritate our skin. The following are some of the Do’s and Don’ts to keep our skin healthy.

Do’s

Drinking plenty of water daily to keep your body hydrated and plump. Water helps flush out the toxins from the body and nourishes your skin. Hence drinking plenty of water daily benefits the skin and your overall health.

Healthy Skin: Drinking water

To prevent your skin from dryness and cracks, moisturize your body thoroughly every day. It keeps your skin smooth, soft and healthy.

Eat healthy and nutritious food that are rich in vitamins and minerals such as green vegetables, apples, berries, walnuts and so on to keep your skin healthy. A healthy diet also improves the quality of your skin.

Healthy Skin: Eat healthy food

Exfoliate your skin weekly to removes old dead skin cells and it helps to rejuvenate your skin. Gently scrub your face with exfoliation scrub once or twice a week; this can keep your skin glowing.

Lack of sleep can lead to skin problems such as aging, acne breakouts, increased skin sensitivity and so on. Get a proper sleep daily to keep your skin look young and healthy.

Physical activity is one of the keys to healthy skin. Exercise helps increasing blood flow and promotes healthy circulation throughout the body, hence it nourish skin cells and keeps your skin healthy and vibrant.

Healthy Skin: Exercise

Don’ts

Wash your face at least three times a day using a gentle face cleanser or face wash to reduce your skin damage.

Smoking accelerates aging in the skin and this can lead to wrinkles, fine lines and make the skin dry. Smoking also blocks the blood supply that keeps the skin tissue looking supple and healthy.

Healthy Skin: Avoid smoking

Have you gone to sleep with your make up on? Leaving your make up overnight can later harm your skin and cause complexion problems. So use a toner to clean your make up and avoid going to bed with your make up on.

Stress is another condition that can affect your skin too. It causes a chemical response in your body making the skin more sensitive and reactive. Stress can also worsen skin problems such as eczema, psoriasis and rosacea. Hence to reduce the effects of stress on your skin take proper care of your skin even if you are tired or stressed out.

Excessive exposure to the sun can damage your skin cells and lead your skin to sunburns, wrinkles, dehydration, redness and rough texture. So remember to put on your sun protection cream onto your face, neck, chest and hands before stepping out of the house.

Healthy Skin: Sun protection

Taking a hot steamy bath does make our body feel great, but it can damage delicate facial skin and cause flushing and ruddiness to the skin. So avoid taking hot water bath as it is one of the worst things you can do for your skin.

