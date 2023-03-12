Innate Harmonies: Newborns Sense Musical Beats

Your newborn is fully capable of sensing the rhythm in the nursery rhymes you play, stated research carried out by a team of scientists from the University of Amsterdam and the HUN-REN Research Center for Natural Sciences (TTK) in Hungary.



"There is still a lot we don't know about how newborn babies perceive, remember and process music," said Henkjan Honing, Professor of Music Cognition at the University of Amsterdam."But we found clear indications that babies of just a few days old have the ability to hear a regular pulse in music -- the beat -- a characteristic that is considered essential for making and appreciating music.

Newborns Tested for Early Rhythm Perception

"For the study, published in the journalthe team conducted an experiment with 27 newborn babies. Researchers manipulated the timing of drum rhythms to see whether babies make a distinction between learning the order of sounds in a drum rhythm (statistical learning) and being able to recognize a beat (beat-induction).The babies were presented with two versions of one drum rhythm through headphones.