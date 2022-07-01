Exercise May Improves Connectivity in Aging Brain

Nerve transmission in aging synapses might be enhanced by exercise or physical activity in older adults as per a study at the University of California, San Francisco, published in the Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.
The study shows that exercise helps in increasing the number of specific proteins that enhance the connections between neurons to maintain healthy cognition. The findings were also relevant in the brain of those with Alzheimer's disease pathology.
It is known that abnormal accumulation of toxic amyloid followed by tau proteins in Alzheimer's disease is responsible for causing the neuron and their synapses to fall apart.
Source: Medindia