Hypoglycaemic Risk may be Elevated by Exercise

Risk of low blood sugar could be increased by high altitude exercise like hiking or skiing among diabetic people as per a study published in the Society's Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
Hypoglycemia is characterized by dangerously low blood sugar that can further lead to loss of consciousness, seizures, or even death.
The study team analyzed seven people with type 1 diabetes by measuring their blood sugar levels before, during, and after two indoor cycling sessions that mimicked sea level and high-altitude conditions.
Although exercises are an ideal choice for people with diabetes, the study necessitates that these people monitor their blood sugar more closely when doing high altitude exercises.
"These findings suggest that exercise performed shortly after exposure to high altitude may increase the risk of exercise-mediated hypoglycaemia. We ask that future guidelines consider these findings to increase the safety of people with type 1 diabetes when travelling from low to high altitude areas like the mountains without any acclimatization," says Cory Dugan, A.F.H.E.A., B.Sc. (Hons), of the University of Western Australia in Crawley, Australia.
