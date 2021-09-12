Novel Treatment for Type-1 Diabetes

Advertisement

To date, there is no cure for type 1 diabetes. However, the condition is managed with insulin, lifestyle, and diet to inhibit further complications.Brian Shelton — a 64-year-old man battled with was type 1 diabetes for almost 50 years.says Shelton.Hence, he agreed to the(with his wife's consent — a trial organized by a Harvard scientist and run by Vertex Pharmaceuticals).Following this, hiswith significant control of blood glucose.says Shelton.The trial for theis advanced to take place among 17 patients with severe type 1 diabetes. In addition, the results of the first stage also require further peer review and caution before it becomes available to over 42 million type 1 diabetes sufferers.The study team led by Harvard's Dr. Doug Milton dedicated nearly 20 years to converting stem cells into islet cells (cells responsible for producing pancreatic insulin).The study thereby demonstrateswhere PSC-derived pancreatic progenitor cells transform into islet-cells upon implantation.says Bastiano Sanna, PhD, Chief of Cell and Genetic Therapies at Vertex in a statement.Source: Medindia