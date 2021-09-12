Scientists Open Doors to Novel Diagnostics for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Detailed structure of the molecule associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple other neurodegenerative diseases have been revealed for the first time by a study at the Medical Research Council (MRC) Laboratory for Molecular Biology in Cambridge, UK, published in the journal Nature.



ALS is an adult-onset motor neuron degenerative disease where the brain and spinal cord nerve cells are attacked progressively, thereby affecting the individuals' ability to move, speak, eat, and even breathe. To date, there is no effective treatment or cure for ALS.