Scientists Open Doors to Novel Diagnostics for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Detailed structure of the molecule associated with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple other neurodegenerative diseases have been revealed for the first time by a study at the Medical Research Council (MRC) Laboratory for Molecular Biology in Cambridge, UK, published in the journal Nature.
ALS is an adult-onset motor neuron degenerative disease where the brain and spinal cord nerve cells are attacked progressively, thereby affecting the individuals' ability to move, speak, eat, and even breathe. To date, there is no effective treatment or cure for ALS.
Although the exact etiology of ALS is unclear, the abnormal clumping of a protein — TDP-43, is defined as a pathological hallmark of ALS and also other neurodegenerative diseases like frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
The study team explored the first molecular structure of TDP-43 aggregates from the two ALS brains using cryo-electron microscopy. To their astonishment, the team discovered unseen structural features of TDP-43 — a filamentous double-spiral-shaped fold.
Moreover, the distinct structural features of the molecule indicate that TDP-43 may interact uniquely with diagnostic tools and drugs, unlike other pathological aggregates.
This explains the reason for the failures of various diagnostic compounds for ALS. The discovery thereby may open doors to progress of new-targeted medical interventions and diagnostics.
"Now that we know what the structure of aggregated TDP-43 looks like and what makes it unique, we can use it to find better ways to diagnose the disease early. We're excited to be able to use this blueprint in our lab to start identifying compounds that bind to unique sites on TDP-43, with the aim of identifying potential therapies for further study", says Dr. Benjamin Ryskeldi-Falcon, from the MRC Laboratory for Molecular Biology, who led the study.
Source: Medindia