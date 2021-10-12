New Report on Hypoglycemia Due to Diabetes

The number of hypoglycemia cases attributed to type 1 or type 2 diabetes in the US, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK is projected to increase from 1,484,000 in 2020 to over 1,515,000 in 2030, with an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.21%, according to GlobalData, a leading data, and analytics company. The US will have the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of hypoglycemia attributed to diabetes in 2030, with nearly 665,000 cases and Japan will have the lowest with 18,000 cases . In the five European countries, there will be 832,000 diagnosed incident cases of hypoglycemia in 2030.

As hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar, occurs most often in patients with drug-treated diabetes, the incidence of hypoglycemia is expected to increase in conjunction with diabetes.



Hypoglycemia is being increasingly recognized as a preventable cause of impaired quality of life and mortality among diabetic patients.







There are significant increases in the number of diabetes cases worldwide, and this trend will have a knock-on effect on all diabetes-associated diseases such as hypoglycemia. Type 2 diabetes, the most common form, is occurring with increased frequency in children.