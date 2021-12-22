Hazards of Microplastics Among People With Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

Advertisement

The study thereby suggests that theseMicroplastics are known to cause intestinal inflammation, gut microbiome disturbances, and several problems in animal models.The team analyzed fecal samples from 50 healthy people and 52 people with IBD from different geographic regions of China to depict the role of microplastics in IBD.It was found that theAmong them, the most(PET; used in bottles and food containers) and(PA; found in food packaging and textiles).However, further exploration is required to shed light upon the exact mechanism behind this.Source: Medindia