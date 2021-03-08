by Saisruthi Sankaranarayanan on  August 3, 2021 at 12:05 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Genetic Mutations Behind Very-Early-Onset-Inflammatory Bowel Disease Explored
A genetic mutation lies behind the development of Very-Early-Onset-Inflammatory Bowel Disease in children, found researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) refers to disorders that involve chronic inflammation of your digestive tract. They occur due to multiple genetic mutations and environmental factors, including diet, pollution, and an imbalance in the gut microbiota. These things cause immune cells in the intestines to get over-activated and cause inflammation in the gut.

Globally, four out of every 100,000 births develop Very-Early-Onset-Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Unlike other IBDs, this condition is diagnosed in children before the age of six.


The researchers of the current study aimed to see if children have a greater genetic susceptibility for this type of inflammatory bowel disease because they develop it so young.

For this, they collected tissue samples from 24 patients with Very-Early-Onset-Inflammatory Bowel Disease and performed whole-exome sequencing that looks for mutations in the protein-producing areas of a gene. The team then made use of the online database called GeneMatcher that contains genetic variations from people worldwide.

These steps showed that eight people with the inflammatory condition had nine unique mutations in parts of a gene called IFIH1. This gene is involved in the production of a protein called MDA5 that helps fight against viral infections in the gut.

In each patient with the IFIH1 mutation, the MDA5 proteins only partially worked, giving rise to improper activation of the immune system that could trigger the inflammation that leads to Very-Early-Onset-Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

"When you look at the physical changes associated with IFIH1 mutations, there is a wide range, and they are really very different. It's crucial to know that these different variations in the same gene can cause these different characteristics," said Dr. Nara Sobreira, assistant professor of genetics and pediatrics at the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine and co-founder of GeneMatcher.

The team hopes their findings will provide some new insights for clinicians to pinpoint the genetic cause of the disease and inform treatment options to the patients. The work was supported by a grant from the National Human Genome Research Institute and funding from the Intramural Research Program of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inflammatory bowel disease involves chronic inflammation of the colon and small intestine. Symptoms include diarrhea, abdominal pain and weight loss.
READ MORE
Small Intestine Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO)
Small intestine bacterial overgrowth (SIBO) refers to the excess growth of bacteria in the small intestine. This excessive bacterial growth affects the activity of the intestine and results in malnutrition.
READ MORE
Foul Smelling Stool
Foul smelling stool is a stool that has a bad odor. Poor diet and indigestion are the most common causes of smelly stool although, it can also occur due to various underlying disease conditions.
READ MORE
Christianson Syndrome
Christianson syndrome is a condition that occurs due to mutations (abnormal changes) in the gene SLC9A6 that is present on X chromosome. It primarily affects the nervous system.
READ MORE
Crohns Disease
Crohn’s disease or regional enteritis is an inflammatory bowel disease that involves the small intestine and causes abdominal pain, diarrhea and bleeding.
READ MORE
Gilbert’s Syndrome
Gilbert’s syndrome is a common, mild liver disease in which a liver enzyme required to process bilirubin is abnormal. Treatment is unnecessary.
READ MORE
McArdle Disease
McArdle disease is a genetic disorder in which the body cannot breakdown glycogen in the muscles. It also known as McArdle syndrome or Glycogen storage disease type V (GSD-V).
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Genetics and Stem CellsCrohns DiseaseGilbert’s SyndromeMcArdle DiseaseChristianson SyndromeFoul Smelling Stool