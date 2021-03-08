New Findings in Ovarian Cancer

‘New important molecular mechanisms and biomarkers in ovarian cancer are discovered.’

These changes give cancer a selective advantage, at the same time they can become a weak area if the alteration is blocked that will kill the cancer or stop its growth.This new study discovered thatAs it is difficult to identify single ADP-ribose group attached to a protein, they developed a synthetic detection reagent made up of natural protein domains fused together to detect ADP-ribosylated proteins in cells and patient samples."We were able to show that when ribosomes are mono(ADP-ribosyl)ated in ovarian cancer cells, the modification changes the way they translate mRNAs into proteins," Dr. Kraus said.This finding is not only a great advance in basic science but also a real promise for clinician investigators and cancer care practitioners because it shows a biomarker and a pathway for future drug target.Source: Medindia