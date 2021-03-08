Identifying New Brain Action

Cells inside the thalamus region of the brain, which is a relay station of sensory and motor abilities can gather more data than imagined, according to new research published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.



Brain is responsible for coordinating and interpreting many of our actions we do every day, from walking and running to seeing and hearing. To coordinate these actions in the brain, thalamus is required as a relay station between these signals.

‘New finding of information integration in the thalamus will help in brain disorder treatment.’





The team relied on tools from a variety of scientific fields, including genetics, virology, molecular biology and microbiology, as well as various imaging techniques to know about the process.



Using electron microscopy, they collected thousands of images from mouse brains. Images were digitally reassembled, or stitched together, onto local desktops, and then aligned for 3D reconstruction.



Through the image reconstructions, they found that individual neurons can merge signals coming from different regions of the cortex.



This new understanding of processing and signaling capabilities of neurons in the thalamus can help to find new treatments for schizophrenia, some forms of epilepsy and other brain disorders.







Researchers from the University of Chicago and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory conducted a study to understand these processes taking place in thalamus.