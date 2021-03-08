by Dr Jayashree on  August 3, 2021 at 10:00 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Identifying New Brain Action
Cells inside the thalamus region of the brain, which is a relay station of sensory and motor abilities can gather more data than imagined, according to new research published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Brain is responsible for coordinating and interpreting many of our actions we do every day, from walking and running to seeing and hearing. To coordinate these actions in the brain, thalamus is required as a relay station between these signals.

Researchers from the University of Chicago and the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory conducted a study to understand these processes taking place in thalamus.


Though thalamus helps in relaying sensory and motor signals and regulate consciousness and alertness, this new research reveals more in detail about how thalamus receives different types of information and relays it to all parts of the cortex present in brain.

The team relied on tools from a variety of scientific fields, including genetics, virology, molecular biology and microbiology, as well as various imaging techniques to know about the process.

Using electron microscopy, they collected thousands of images from mouse brains. Images were digitally reassembled, or stitched together, onto local desktops, and then aligned for 3D reconstruction.

Through the image reconstructions, they found that individual neurons can merge signals coming from different regions of the cortex.

This new understanding of processing and signaling capabilities of neurons in the thalamus can help to find new treatments for schizophrenia, some forms of epilepsy and other brain disorders.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Language Areas in The Brain
The mechanism of how human brain processes the language to express and comprehend the verbal, written, gestures and symbols is still a mystery.
READ MORE
Decreased Consciousness
Consciousness can be decreased to various degrees and result in conditions like delirium, stupor, coma, persistent vegetative state, minimal conscious state and brain death.
READ MORE
Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging
Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging or fMRI is a diagnostic technique that measures the activity of the brain. fMRI is used to study the brain structure.
READ MORE
Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?
Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the brain processes causing changes in brain structure? Learn what happens to the brain when you multitask.
READ MORE
Ataxia
Ataxia affects coordination. Gait becomes unstable and the patient loses balance. The cerebellum or its inputs and/or outputs are affected.
READ MORE
Parkinsons Disease
Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by progressive dopamine brain cells loss. Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease are correctable to an extent.
READ MORE
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and mental exercise, social networking are ways to increase IQ.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

Parkinsons DiseaseParkinsons Disease Surgical TreatmentBrainBrain FactsAtaxiaLanguage Areas in The BrainWays to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)