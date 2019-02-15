Artificial Intelligence Can Now Predict Survival of Ovarian Cancer Patients

Artificial intelligence (AI) can predict the survival of ovarian cancer patients

AI can also predict the patient's response to treatment and its likely outcome

So, alternative treatments can be planned beforehand, without wasting precious time

This could help save the lives of many ovarian cancer patients

A new artificial intelligence (AI)-based software tool has been developed by scientists at the Imperial College, London, UK and the University of Melbourne, Australia. This ingenious software tool, called TEXLab, can predict very accurately the prognosis of patients suffering from ovarian cancer, compared to conventional techniques. Importantly, it can also predict which type of treatment would be most suitable for patients, following diagnosis.