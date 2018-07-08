medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Ovarian Cancer – Explaining Gene Expression in Cancer Formation

by Thilaka Ravi on  August 7, 2018 at 2:58 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New research has identified that silencing of the GULP1 gene expression by methylation plays an important role in ovarian carcinogenesis (beginning of cancer when normal cells are transformed into cancer cells).
Ovarian Cancer – Explaining Gene Expression in Cancer Formation
Ovarian Cancer – Explaining Gene Expression in Cancer Formation

Johns Hopkins researchers in collaboration with Insilico Medicine, a biotechnology company based in Rockville Maryland have published the report in Cancer Letters. The authors used an integrated approach by coupling identification of genome-wide expression patterns in multiple cohorts of primary ovarian cancer samples and normal ovarian surface epithelium with innovative computational analysis of gene expression data, leading to the discovery of novel cancer-specific epigenetically silenced genes.

The study reveals 43 genes abnormally methylated in the ovarian cancer and identifies methylation of an engulfment gene, GULP1, as potential biomarker of ovarian cancer.

It was found that in at least one third of over 400 ovarian cancer cases analyzed, GULP1 is methylated. Inverse correlation of GULP1 methylation with expression was also observed in the TCGA data set, further validating these findings.

Furthermore, GULP1 methylation was associated with late stage disease, and worse overall survival, suggesting that GULP1 expression plays an important role in ovarian cancer pathogenesis. This also sheds light on the mechanisms underlying GULP1-mediated growth suppression. The authors used iPANDA, a bioinformatics software suite for analysis of intracellular signaling pathway activation based on transcriptomic data (developed by InSilico Medicine, a biotechnology company located on the Johns Hopkins University of Montgomery County Campus that focuses on artificial intelligence-driven drug and biomarker discovery platforms), to compare signaling profiles between GULP1-low-expressing and GULP1-high ovarian tumors in TCGA ovarian cancer dataset.

This analysis has predicted that mitogenic and survival signaling pathways, such as AKT, MAPK/ERK, RAS, ILK, PAK/P38, WNT and JNK were significantly upregulated among GULP1-low tumors. These pro-survival signaling axes play a crucial role in cancer initiation, progression and maintenance in various solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, and may contribute to acquisition of an aggressive phenotype via inhibition of apoptosis and induction of cell proliferation.

In line with these observations, pro-apoptotic and anti-proliferative pathways including those associated with TP53 and TGF-β signaling were predicted to be downregulated in most of the GULP1-low tumors.

In accordance with the in-silico analysis, reconstitution of GULP1 expression in vitro resulted in marked suppression of MAPK and AKT phosphorylation, along with concomitant reduction in cell proliferation, survival and invasion, while GULP1 depletion led to opposite effects.

Taken together, these findings indicate that GULP1 may assert tumor suppressive activities by tethering members of multiple, cross-talking pathways involved in cell growth and survival control. While this study implicates that epigenetic regulation of GULP1 expression may play an important role in ovarian cancer, and suggests its potential clinical value as a promising prognostic biomarker, other possible mechanisms for GULP1 down-regulation may include microRNA-mediated silencing, transcriptional regulation, or homozygous deletions.

Therefore, deeper understanding of the role of GULP1 in the development of ovarian cancer may offer additional possibilities for the management of this disease, and further studies are planned to fully elucidate the role of GULP1 in tumorigenesis.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Gallstones - Treatment

Gallstones - Treatment

Related Links

Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer affects both the ovaries and is referred to as the 'silent killer' as the symptoms go unnoticed until the disease advances.

Women and Cancer

Women and Cancer

Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.

Things Women Should Know About Gynecologic Cancer

Things Women Should Know About Gynecologic Cancer

Cancers arising from the organs of the female reproductive tract (uterine, ovarian, cervical, vulval and vaginal cancers) are termed gynecologic cancers.

Ovarian Cysts

Ovarian Cysts

Ovarian cysts are fluid-filled sacs in the ovary. Mostly detected on pelvic examination. Cyst removal is needed if the cysts cause pain, cancerous or symptomatic.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Meigs Syndrome

Meigs Syndrome

Meigs'' syndrome is a medical condition with a triad of symptoms including benign ovarian tumor, ascites and pleural effusion. Meigs'' syndrome accounts for approximately 1% of all ovarian tumors.

Ovarian Pain

Ovarian Pain

Ovarian pain is caused due to various conditions like ovarian cysts, ovarian tumors, endometriosis, pelvic inflammatory diseases, ovarian remnant syndrome and Mittelschmerz.

Premature Ovarian Failure

Premature Ovarian Failure

Premature menopause is ovarian failure which occurs 2 SD in years before a mean menopausal age and presents with amenorrhoea along with hormonal variations.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver Syndrome

Weaver syndrome is a genetic disorder in which children show accelerated bone growth, advanced bone age and a characteristic appearance of the face.

More News on:

DNA Finger Printing Ovarian Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Weaver Syndrome Meigs Syndrome Ovarian Pain Premature Ovarian Failure 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Gigantism

Gigantism

Gigantism is a rare disorder caused by excess growth hormone release by the pituitary gland in ...

 Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Top 10 Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil / Nigella Sativa

Black seed oil or Nigella sativa is an ancient remedy for several conditions. Prophet Mohammed has ...

 Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman Disease (CD)

Castleman disease (CD) is a rare but benign condition in which there is lymph node enlargement. It ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...